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Home > Sports News > INDW vs ENGW Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Creates Unique Lord’s Record With Captain’s Knock Against England

INDW vs ENGW Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Creates Unique Lord’s Record With Captain’s Knock Against England

Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history in the INDW vs ENGW Test at Lord’s by scoring a fifty on her Test debut at the iconic venue. The India Women captain became the first player to register fifties on debut at Lord’s in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Harmanpreet Kaur completed a trifecta of half-centuries on her Lord's debut across formats. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Harmanpreet Kaur completed a trifecta of half-centuries on her Lord's debut across formats. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 21:53 IST

India Women vs England Women Test: Harmanpreet Kaur scores fifty for the third time on her debut at Lord’s. The Indian team skipper completes a trifecta of fifties across formats on debut at the iconic ground. The 37-year-old, having already played at Lord’s in ODIs and T20Is, scored fifties in her first games in the formats. The iconic stadium in London, England, is hosting its first Women’s Test. As India batted first, the visitors did not have the best of starts as they lost two wickets with only 37 runs on the board, further slipping to 101/3 before Harmanpreet joined opening batter Smriti Mandhana at the crease. 

Harmanpreet Kaur shines on Lord’s test debut with captain’s knock

It was a spectacular knock from Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order that steadied the ship for the visitors with the bat in hand. The left-handed batter scored 83 runs while wickets kept on falling at the other end. Meanwhile, the most formidable partner Manhana found was Harmanpreet. The Indian skipper shared an 89-run stand with the opening batter for the fourth wicket.

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During her partnership with Smriti, Harmanpreet achieved a unique record as she scored a fifty. Notably, the World Cup-winning captain had earlier scored a fifty in her first ODI and T20I at Lord’s.

INDW vs ENGW Test: Harmanpreet Kaur’s unique Lord’s record

With Lord’s hosting its first Women’s Test, the players were naturally making their debut at the iconic ground in the longest format. Harmanpreet, who is one of the most experienced players across the two teams player her first game at Lord’s in 2012. It was a One-Day game, where she scored a half-century. Chasing 230 in the second innings, Harmanpreet’s 50 in 51 balls helped the visitors chase down the target thanks to an unbeaten 94-run knock by then captain Mithali Raj.

Her first WT20I at Lord’s came during the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Facing the eventual champions, Australia Women, Kaur played a lone hand for the Women in Blue as she scored 56 runs in only 27 balls, powering the team to a score of 170. However, the total was not enough to secure a win over the Aussies, who chased down the target with six wickets and an over in hand.

Making her Lord’s debut in tests, Harmanpreet scored 58 runs in 121 balls in the ongoing test at the special venue. The Indian skipper will have a chance to reach the triple-digit mark during the second innings and better her record at this historic venue. 

Also Read: Will Gautam Gambhir Be Sacked? BCCI Calls Review Meeting After India’s Historic T20I Series Losses To England And Ireland

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INDW vs ENGW Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Creates Unique Lord’s Record With Captain’s Knock Against England
Tags: harmanpreet kaurHarmanpreet Kaur LordsIndia Women vs England WomenINDW vs ENGW Testlords cricket groundsmriti mandhana

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INDW vs ENGW Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Creates Unique Lord’s Record With Captain’s Knock Against England
INDW vs ENGW Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Creates Unique Lord’s Record With Captain’s Knock Against England
INDW vs ENGW Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Creates Unique Lord’s Record With Captain’s Knock Against England
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