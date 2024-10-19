Rishabh Pant suffered a knee injury on the second day of the Test, which led him to miss the action on Day 3.

As cloudy and overcast conditions return to Bengaluru, all eyes are on Team India as they prepare to mount a spirited fightback against New Zealand in the first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Currently trailing, captain Rohit Sharma and his team are eager to erase their deficit and build a substantial lead to pressure their visitors in the final innings of the match. A key question looms over Day 4: would Rishabh Pant bat at No. 5 after his recent injury scare?

Rishabh Pant’s Injury Update

Rishabh Pant suffered a knee injury on the second day of the Test, which led him to miss the action on Day 3. During the tea break on that day, Pant was spotted practicing batting, raising hopes about his potential return to the crease. However, uncertainty remained regarding his status as the team prepared for Day 4.

Before play commenced, Pant was seen jogging lightly and practicing in the middle, his knee heavily strapped. To the delight of teammates and fans alike, he walked out to bat alongside overnight partner Sarfaraz Khan, signaling his readiness to contribute to the team’s efforts.

Day 3 and the BCCI’s Medical Update

On Day 3, Pant had been replaced behind the stumps by substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided updates on Pant’s condition, confirming that he would not take the field that day as the medical team monitored his recovery. Earlier, Rohit Sharma disclosed that Pant had sustained the injury to the same knee that underwent surgery following a serious car accident last year.

In the first innings, Pant was Team India’s top scorer with 20 runs in an innings where the hosts crumbled for just 46 runs—marking their lowest total at home. His performance underscored the challenges faced by the batting lineup and the urgency of improving their standing in the ongoing match.

The Match Situation: New Zealand’s Dominance

As the match progressed, New Zealand took a commanding lead of 356 runs, bolstered by a century from Rachin Ravindra. Devon Conway and Tim Southee also contributed significantly with half-centuries, establishing a formidable position for the Kiwis. This lead puts additional pressure on India as they look to stabilize their innings and respond effectively to the visitors’ challenge.

