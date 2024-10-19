Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Injured Rishabh Pant Steps Up with Strapped Knee to Boost India’s Comeback

Rishabh Pant suffered a knee injury on the second day of the Test, which led him to miss the action on Day 3.

Injured Rishabh Pant Steps Up with Strapped Knee to Boost India’s Comeback

As cloudy and overcast conditions return to Bengaluru, all eyes are on Team India as they prepare to mount a spirited fightback against New Zealand in the first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Currently trailing, captain Rohit Sharma and his team are eager to erase their deficit and build a substantial lead to pressure their visitors in the final innings of the match. A key question looms over Day 4: would Rishabh Pant bat at No. 5 after his recent injury scare?

Rishabh Pant’s Injury Update

Rishabh Pant suffered a knee injury on the second day of the Test, which led him to miss the action on Day 3. During the tea break on that day, Pant was spotted practicing batting, raising hopes about his potential return to the crease. However, uncertainty remained regarding his status as the team prepared for Day 4.

Before play commenced, Pant was seen jogging lightly and practicing in the middle, his knee heavily strapped. To the delight of teammates and fans alike, he walked out to bat alongside overnight partner Sarfaraz Khan, signaling his readiness to contribute to the team’s efforts.

Day 3 and the BCCI’s Medical Update

On Day 3, Pant had been replaced behind the stumps by substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided updates on Pant’s condition, confirming that he would not take the field that day as the medical team monitored his recovery. Earlier, Rohit Sharma disclosed that Pant had sustained the injury to the same knee that underwent surgery following a serious car accident last year.

In the first innings, Pant was Team India’s top scorer with 20 runs in an innings where the hosts crumbled for just 46 runs—marking their lowest total at home. His performance underscored the challenges faced by the batting lineup and the urgency of improving their standing in the ongoing match.

The Match Situation: New Zealand’s Dominance

As the match progressed, New Zealand took a commanding lead of 356 runs, bolstered by a century from Rachin Ravindra. Devon Conway and Tim Southee also contributed significantly with half-centuries, establishing a formidable position for the Kiwis. This lead puts additional pressure on India as they look to stabilize their innings and respond effectively to the visitors’ challenge.

Read More: Liverpool Host Chelsea To Defend Their Top Spot

Filed under

knee injury M Chinnaswamy Stadium New Zealand Rishabh Pant Team India Yashasvi Jaiswal
Advertisement

Also Read

Mtv Hustle is BACK! Raftaar Replaces Badshah As Judge, Ikka To Be Seen In The Rap Show

Mtv Hustle is BACK! Raftaar Replaces Badshah As Judge, Ikka To Be Seen In The...

‘Nut-bolts removed from the track’: Sabotage Confirmed in Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express Accident

‘Nut-bolts removed from the track’: Sabotage Confirmed in Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express Accident

Mathura Police Suspend Officers Following Viral Video of Lawrence Bishnoi’s Sharpshooter

Mathura Police Suspend Officers Following Viral Video of Lawrence Bishnoi’s Sharpshooter

Trudeau’s Ex-NSA Reveals Nijjar’s Killing Linked to Faction Feud: Testimony

Trudeau’s Ex-NSA Reveals Nijjar’s Killing Linked to Faction Feud: Testimony

Tokyo: Man Arrested After Throwing Firebombs at Japan’s Ruling Party HQ

Tokyo: Man Arrested After Throwing Firebombs at Japan’s Ruling Party HQ

Entertainment

Mtv Hustle is BACK! Raftaar Replaces Badshah As Judge, Ikka To Be Seen In The Rap Show

Mtv Hustle is BACK! Raftaar Replaces Badshah As Judge, Ikka To Be Seen In The

Salman Khan Gets Bulletproof SUV With Tinted Glass Amid Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan Gets Bulletproof SUV With Tinted Glass Amid Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi

Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami Faces Threats After Criticizing Dhruv Rathee Fans, Declares Commitment to India

Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami Faces Threats After Criticizing Dhruv Rathee Fans, Declares Commitment to India

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox