Injured Temba Bavuma May Miss Bangladesh-South Africa Test Series

Temba Bavuma’s participation in South Africa’s upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, starting October 21, is uncertain.

Bavuma was injured during the second ODI against Ireland on Friday, retiring hurt while on 35 runs and subsequently unable to field. He will seek medical advice upon returning to South Africa.

In Bavuma’s absence, Rassie van der Dussen will lead the team, while T20I captain Aiden Markram is being rested for this series.

Bavuma’s current injury affects the same elbow he injured in 2022 during a T20 tour of India, which previously ruled him out of the tour to England later that year. He made a comeback before the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he captained South Africa but saw the team exit in the group stage.

Following that tournament, Bavuma was removed from the T20 captaincy but retained his roles in ODI and was also appointed Test captain.

Since then, Bavuma has faced multiple injuries, including a right hamstring issue that almost kept him out of the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final and a left hamstring injury during the Boxing Day Test against India last year, which sidelined him for the rest of that series.

He also missed the Tests in New Zealand in February due to recovery and commitments with the SA20 league. Consequently, the only series in this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle he has fully participated in was the two-Test tour of the West Indies in August this year.

South Africa have six Tests remaining in this WTC cycle, two against Bangladesh away and two each at home against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They need to win at least five of these matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the WTC final next June.

Additionally, for the ongoing white-ball series against Ireland, South Africa is missing all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who has left the tour for personal reasons.

They will play the third and final ODI of the series against Ireland on Monday, having already secured a 2-0 lead. The preceding T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw.

