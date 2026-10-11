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Home > Sports News > Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters live streaming details for ISL 2026/27: Check the match date, kick-off time, venue, live telecast on Sony Sports Network, and free live streaming on YouTube. Follow Kerala Blasters FC and Inter Kashi in action on October 11.

Inter Kashi will host the Kerala Blasters in ISL 2026/27.
Inter Kashi will host the Kerala Blasters in ISL 2026/27.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 14:14 IST

Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 season continues on Sunday, October 11, with Inter Kashi taking on Kerala Blasters FC in the third match of the campaign. Football fans can watch the contest live as both teams look to make a positive start to their league journey.

Kerala Blasters will kick off their campaign under head coach Ashley Westwood, with midfielder Adrian Luna among the players expected to play a big part. Inter Kashi will hope to take advantage of their home game and take on the Kerala-based team.

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The game is part of the first phase of the ISL season, with 13 clubs scheduled to compete in a home-and-away format. A total of 78 matches will be played in the first phase till January 17, 2027, after which the fixtures will be announced.

Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2026/27: Match Details

  • Match: Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC
  • Tournament: Indian Super League 2026/27
  • Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026
  • Kick-off time: 5:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 

Where to Watch Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2026/27 match live through multiple options. The tournament has a new broadcast arrangement this season, offering both free digital streaming and subscription-based coverage.

Live streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website.

Free live streaming: YouTube, through the Indian Super League’s official streaming coverage.

Live telecast on TV: Sony Sports Network channels.

Match start time: 5:00 PM IST.

Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters will aim to get off to a winning start and three points after good preparation under Westwood. The team will aim to be balanced between attack and defence for a good season.

Luna’s experience and flair could add a lot to the Blade of Grass, with Kerala Blasters having to keep possession and engineer openings. But the visitors would have to be on their toes against an Inter Kashi team desperate to make their mark in the league.

Inter Kashi begin the new campaign with an early chance to measure up to one of Indian football’s most popular sides. A result would be a timely shot in the arm as the team enters an arduous campaign.

Also Read: Manchester City Return to Action First Time After Financial Charges, Tough Premier League Clash Against Liverpool at Anfield Awaits

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Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?
Tags: Indian Super LeagueInter Kashi vs Kerala Blastersisl

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Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?
Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?
Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?
Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?
Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

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