Monday, March 10, 2025
  Inter Miami Seals Victory With 10 Men While Messi Rests On Bench

Inter Miami Seals Victory With 10 Men While Messi Rests On Bench

As the match progressed, fans at the stadium chanted for Messi's introduction, but Mascherano prioritized defensive reinforcements over a late attacking substitution.

Inter Miami Seals Victory With 10 Men While Messi Rests On Bench


Inter Miami continued their strong start to the Major League Soccer (MLS) season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Sunday, despite playing with 10 men for over 50 minutes. Star player Lionel Messi watched from the bench as head coach Javier Mascherano opted not to use the 37-year-old World Cup winner, prioritizing his workload management.

The game took a dramatic turn in the 38th minute when Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari received a straight red card for bringing down Wilfried Zaha outside the penalty area. Reduced to 10 men, Miami faced relentless pressure from Charlotte, who dominated possession but failed to create clear goal-scoring opportunities.

Despite being on the back foot, Miami struck early in the second half with a brilliantly crafted goal. Argentine midfielder Tadeo Allende combined skillfully with Luis Suárez, who chipped the ball back into Allende’s path. The 24-year-old controlled it with his chest before firing a precise shot into the bottom corner. The goal marked Allende’s fourth of the season across all competitions since joining Miami on loan from Spanish club Celta Vigo.

Charlotte, managed by former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, had control over midfield, with Ashley Westwood dictating play. Wingers Wilfried Zaha and Liel Abada posed threats down the flanks, but Miami’s deep defensive setup limited their effectiveness. Charlotte’s best chance came in the 65th minute when Zaha whipped in a cross from the left, but Patrick Agyemang’s glancing header narrowly missed the target.

As the match progressed, fans at the stadium chanted for Messi’s introduction, but Mascherano prioritized defensive reinforcements over a late attacking substitution. Miami held firm to secure all three points, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season and demonstrating their ability to win even without their talisman on the field.

With the victory, Miami continue their strong form in both MLS and the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Mascherano’s squad will look to build on their momentum as they prepare for upcoming fixtures, with questions lingering over when Messi will return to the pitch.

