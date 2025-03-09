Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: MLS Match Schedule, Timing And Where To Watch Live

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: MLS Match Schedule, Timing And Where To Watch Live

Unfortunately, the match will not be telecast on TV in India. However, fans across various regions can catch the live action through Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: MLS Match Schedule, Timing And Where To Watch Live


Inter Miami and Charlotte FC are set to clash in an exciting Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday, March 9. The match is crucial for both teams as they look to gain momentum early in the season.

Inter Miami’s Current Form

Defending champions Inter Miami have had a mixed start to their campaign, currently sitting in 11th place after two matches. The Herons have won one out of their two MLS matches and recently secured a victory over Cavalier in a CONCACAF Champions Cup fixture. The team, led by Lionel Messi, will be aiming for a strong performance against Charlotte FC.

Match Schedule and Timings

The highly anticipated fixture will kick off at 4:00 PM ET (local time) on Sunday, March 9. For fans in India, the match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, March 10. UK viewers can catch the action at 9:00 PM BST, while Canadian fans can tune in at 4:00 PM ET.

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the match will be available at 11:00 PM KSA time in Saudi Arabia and 12:00 AM UAE time in the United Arab Emirates. Fans in Bangladesh can watch the game from 2:00 AM local time on Monday, while Brazilian viewers can follow the action from 5:00 PM on Sunday. In Nigeria, the match will be live from 9:00 PM local time.

Where to Watch Live

Unfortunately, the match will not be telecast on TV in India. However, fans across various regions can catch the live action through Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass. The streaming service will provide live coverage for viewers in the USA, Canada, the UK, India, Brazil, Nigeria, and MENA countries, ensuring global access to this thrilling encounter.

With both teams eager to secure vital points, the Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC matchup promises to be an intense battle, featuring some of the biggest stars in MLS. Fans worldwide can tune in via Apple TV to witness all the action unfold live.

