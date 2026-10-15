Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction

Inter Miami vs New York City: Inter Miami will host New York City FC in a crucial Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 regular-season encounter at Nu Stadium on Wednesday, October 14. Lionel Messi will be the centre of attention as the Herons look to strengthen their position in the Eastern Conference and secure their place in the playoffs.

The Argentine, who netted a brace in Inter Miami’s 4-0 thrashing of DC United on Sunday, arrives in top attacking form. His double strike was his 23rd of the season in MLS and continues to put him among the competition’s leading scorers.

As New York City FC look to find consistency, he may also have another chance to shine in front of goal.

Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score?

Messi has a strong case to score again, considering his current form and Inter Miami’s attacking numbers. The Herons have scored 68 goals in 28 regular-season matches, making them the league’s leading attacking side at this stage of the campaign. Messi has contributed 23 goals and 13 assists.

New York City FC, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Chicago Fire and have struggled to collect consistent results. They sit 10th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points, while Inter Miami have 49 points and occupy second place.

The visitors will need to contain Messi’s movement between midfield and attack while preventing him from receiving the ball in dangerous areas. However, the Argentine’s ability to create chances from limited space makes him difficult to neutralise for an entire match.

Messi is expected to feature after training with the first team ahead of the fixture, although the final starting XI remains subject to confirmation.

Inter Miami vs New York City: Head-to-Head Record

Inter Miami have enjoyed a positive recent run against NYCFC, remaining unbeaten in their last seven meetings, with three wins and four draws. Their previous encounter this season ended in a 3-2 victory for Miami away from home.

That record, combined with home advantage and Messi’s scoring form, gives the hosts reason for confidence. NYCFC’s Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who has scored 15 league goals, will nevertheless pose a threat at the other end.

Inter Miami vs New York City: Final Prediction

Messi’s brace against DC United, his league-leading 23-goal tally and Inter Miami’s prolific attack make him a strong candidate to find the net again. However, a goal is never guaranteed, and the prediction depends on his involvement and opportunities during the match.

Predicted score: Inter Miami 3-1 New York City FC.

Lionel Messi to score: Yes.

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