LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction

Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction

Inter Miami vs New York City prediction: Will Lionel Messi score today in MLS 2026? Check Messi’s goal prediction, latest form, 23-goal tally, 13 assists, head-to-head record, team news, Eastern Conference standings and predicted score ahead of this crucial clash.

Lionel Messi will be in action for Inter Miami against New York City FC. Image Credit: X/@InterMiamiCF
Lionel Messi will be in action for Inter Miami against New York City FC. Image Credit: X/@InterMiamiCF

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 00:07 IST

Inter Miami vs New York City: Inter Miami will host New York City FC in a crucial Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 regular-season encounter at Nu Stadium on Wednesday, October 14. Lionel Messi will be the centre of attention as the Herons look to strengthen their position in the Eastern Conference and secure their place in the playoffs.

The Argentine, who netted a brace in Inter Miami’s 4-0 thrashing of DC United on Sunday, arrives in top attacking form. His double strike was his 23rd of the season in MLS and continues to put him among the competition’s leading scorers.

You Might Be Interested In

As New York City FC look to find consistency, he may also have another chance to shine in front of goal.

Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score?

Messi has a strong case to score again, considering his current form and Inter Miami’s attacking numbers. The Herons have scored 68 goals in 28 regular-season matches, making them the league’s leading attacking side at this stage of the campaign. Messi has contributed 23 goals and 13 assists.

New York City FC, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Chicago Fire and have struggled to collect consistent results. They sit 10th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points, while Inter Miami have 49 points and occupy second place.

The visitors will need to contain Messi’s movement between midfield and attack while preventing him from receiving the ball in dangerous areas. However, the Argentine’s ability to create chances from limited space makes him difficult to neutralise for an entire match.

Messi is expected to feature after training with the first team ahead of the fixture, although the final starting XI remains subject to confirmation.

Inter Miami vs New York City: Head-to-Head Record

Inter Miami have enjoyed a positive recent run against NYCFC, remaining unbeaten in their last seven meetings, with three wins and four draws. Their previous encounter this season ended in a 3-2 victory for Miami away from home.

That record, combined with home advantage and Messi’s scoring form, gives the hosts reason for confidence. NYCFC’s Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who has scored 15 league goals, will nevertheless pose a threat at the other end.

Inter Miami vs New York City: Final Prediction

Messi’s brace against DC United, his league-leading 23-goal tally and Inter Miami’s prolific attack make him a strong candidate to find the net again. However, a goal is never guaranteed, and the prediction depends on his involvement and opportunities during the match.

Predicted score: Inter Miami 3-1 New York City FC.

Lionel Messi to score: Yes.

Also Read: Manchester City vs PSG Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs PSG Live in India?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction
Tags: Inter Miami vs New York Citylionel messimls

RELATED News

Manchester City vs PSG Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs PSG Live in India?

Manchester City vs PSG Prediction: Who Will Win in MCI vs PSG? Erling Haaland And Ousmane Dembele Headline Possible Goal-Fest

Wuhan Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned As Unseeded American Ann Li Eliminates Belarusian Tennis Star

Bodo Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction: Who Will Win in BOD vs BVB? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

IND vs WI: Shai Hope Lights Up Rajiv Gandhi Stadium As West Indies Skipper Becomes First T20I Captain To Muser Two Tons Against India

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Crime: Two Murders in 24 Hours as Bike-Borne Assailants Shoot Man in Sonia Vihar, Shopkeeper in Seelampur

3 Indians, Including Two Women, Die in Germany Fire; 41-Year-Old Resident Arrested on Murder Suspicion as Police Probe Arson

Utkal University Clash: ABVP, BJD Student Groups Throw Chairs at Each Other Ahead of Odisha Student Union Elections After 8 Years

VIRAL VIDEO | Kangana Ranaut Reacts As River Bittu Tabahi Cleaned For 8 Months Turns Filthy Again

Returning Home From Temple, Girl Dies As Speeding Tipper Hits Bike In Panchkula, Father Seriously Injured, Driver Flees

IND vs WI: Shai Hope Lights Up Rajiv Gandhi Stadium As West Indies Skipper Becomes First T20I Captain To Muser Two Tons Against India

Where Is Parzaan Dastur Now? How Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Child Star Built A Career Beyond Acting

BOTS.Ai by HR Anexi Takes Working AI Agents to Bharat Diamond Bourse From the Rough to the Ledger

IPL 2027: What Is Yuvraj Singh’s Goal With Delhi Capitals? Newly-Appointed Assistant And Batting Coach Reveals

‘You Will Party In Jail’: What Call Recordings Reveal About Shiva Sharma And Girlfriend Shraddha Dubey

Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction
Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction
Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction
Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction
Inter Miami vs New York City: Will Lionel Messi Score in Today’s MLS Clash? Check Goal Prediction

QUICK LINKS