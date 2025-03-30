Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
Inter Milan Secures Crucial 2-1 Win Over Udinese To Stay On Top

Inter Milan bolstered their Serie A title charge with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Udinese, moving six points clear at the top of the table. Goals from Marko Arnautovic and Davide Frattesi in the opening half-hour ensured a crucial victory ahead of their highly anticipated Milan derby in the Italian Cup semi-finals.

Inter Milan Tighten Grip on Serie A Title Race

Simone Inzaghi’s men continued their dominant league run, securing their third consecutive victory in the competition. Arnautovic and Frattesi capitalized on precise Federico Dimarco crosses in the 12th and 29th minutes, giving Inter a comfortable two-goal lead at halftime. Arnautovic stepped in for injured captain Lautaro Martinez, while Frattesi replaced Nicolo Barella and both delivered when it mattered most.

Udinese, currently 10th in the table, struggled for most of the match but found a lifeline in the 71st minute when Oumar Solet unleashed a powerful strike to halve the deficit. However, Inter held on to their lead, thanks to an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The Swiss international made two crucial saves, denying Lorenzo Lucca and Solet to ensure Inter claimed all three points.

Big Month Ahead for Inter Milan

Inter’s upcoming fixtures include a crucial Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich, as well as key Serie A encounters against fourth-placed Bologna and Roma matches that could significantly impact their title defense. They now await the result of Napoli’s match against AC Milan, which could further shape the title race.

Atalanta’s slim title ambitions took a major hit as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina, failing to register a single shot on target. Moise Kean continued his excellent form, scoring the winning goal on the stroke of halftime. The Italian striker, who recently netted twice for the national team against Germany, pounced on an error from Isak Hien to seal Fiorentina’s victory.

Once considered title contenders after an impressive 11-match winning streak between October and December, Atalanta have struggled in 2025, winning just four league games this year. They now sit third in the table, nine points behind Inter and just two points ahead of Bologna.

Cagliari Boost Survival Hopes with Big Win

Elsewhere, Cagliari strengthened their bid to avoid relegation with a convincing 3-0 victory over bottom-placed Monza. The win moves them six points clear of the drop zone, providing a much-needed boost as the season enters its final stretch.

With the title race heating up, Inter Milan remain firm favorites to retain their Serie A crown. As they navigate a challenging fixture list, Inzaghi’s squad will need to maintain their momentum to fend off their closest rivals and secure back-to-back league titles.

