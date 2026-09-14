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Home > Sports News > Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Lautaro Martínez Help His Side to Win? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Lautaro Martínez Help His Side to Win? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming: Inter Milan will host Udinese at the Stadio Meazza in San Siro on Monday, September 14, in their latest Serie A fixture. The defending champions will look to secure another victory at home, with Lautaro Martínez expected to lead the attack. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news and probable starting XIs.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming Can Lautaro Martínez Help His Side to Win Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming Can Lautaro Martínez Help His Side to Win Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 17:28 IST

Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming: Inter Milan will host Udinese at the Stadio Meazza in San Siro on Monday, September 14, in their latest Serie A fixture. The defending champions will look to secure another victory at home, with Lautaro Martínez expected to lead the attack. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news and probable starting XIs.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Details

  • Match: Inter Milan vs Udinese, Serie A 2026-27
  • Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
  • Venue: Stadio Meazza, San Siro, Milan
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, September 15 (7:45 PM BST / 8:45 PM CET)

Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Udinese Live on TV?

The Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A fixture will be available to watch on United Sports Network in India. In the UK and Ireland, the match will be available on DAZN and DAZN Football YouTube, while viewers in the USA can watch it on Paramount+.

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How to Watch Inter Milan vs Udinese Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A match live through the Zee5 app and website. Football Italia will also provide live updates through its live blog.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Team News

Inter Milan are set to hand John Stones his first start in a home match for the club as they welcome Udinese to San Siro. The Nerazzurri will be looking to continue their campaign with a strong performance in front of their home supporters.

Djed Spence remains unavailable for Inter as he continues to train in an attempt to regain full match fitness. The Englishman is the only unavailable player for the defending Serie A champions ahead of Monday’s fixture.

Udinese, meanwhile, arrive at San Siro without Nicolò Zaniolo and Oumar Solet. They will face a difficult test against an Inter side featuring Lautaro Martínez in attack and John Stones in the starting lineup.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Probable Starting XIs

Inter Milan Probable XI: Josep Martínez; Akanji, Stones, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Jones, Carlos Augusto; Pio Esposito, Lautaro Martínez.

Udinese Probable XI: Okoye; Abankwah, Kabasele, Ebosse; Vojvoda, Miller, Karlstrom, Kamara; Gomez, Ekkelenkamp; Davis.

Inter Milan vs Udinese Match Prediction

Inter Milan will enter the contest as favourites, particularly with the defending champions playing at San Siro. Lautaro Martínez provides a major attacking threat, while the hosts also have considerable quality across the pitch. Udinese could make the match competitive, but Inter should have enough to secure three points and continue their strong Serie A campaign.

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Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Lautaro Martínez Help His Side to Win? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
Tags: Serie A

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Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Lautaro Martínez Help His Side to Win? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
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Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Lautaro Martínez Help His Side to Win? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
Inter Milan vs Udinese Serie A Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Lautaro Martínez Help His Side to Win? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
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