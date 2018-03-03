Liverpool football club are keen on landing another Southampton star in Gabonese central midfielder Mario Lemina, who if joins the club will become the seventh Saints player to make an Anfield switch. His transfer fee would add to what Liverpool has so far paid their Premier League counterparts in getting their players and will add to extra money that Liverpool have so far paid than the whole investment Southampton has made so far as a club.

Liverpool has had a history of poaching Southampton players. The Anfield club has brought a host of superstars who were plying their trade for the Saints before making a move to the Merseyside. Not only have those players shined for Liverpool but some of them have gone on to become the backbone of the current side which are terrorising defences across competitions. However, the money Liverpool has paid Southampton to acquire those players if calculated turns out to be more than it would have required them to buy the club itself.

Liverpool are once again in the market for a Southampton star and this time its midfielder Mario Lemina who has caught the eye of their most regular buyer. The Gabonese central midfielder who joined the Saints last year from Serie A giants Juventus has been impressive in the Premier League and has managed to attract attention from top clubs. He was earlier touted to join Arsenal but chose to play for Southampton as the move didn’t go through. As per a Metro report, Liverpool are keen on landing the Gabon international.

If the move goes through Lemina will become the latest to join the Southampton group at Anfield. He will become the seventh player since 2009 to move from St Mary’s to Liverpool. As per a Mirror report, Liverpool to buy the six players namely, Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk have paid Southampton a whopping £166.5m in transfer fees. While that is almost the five times of what Southampton paid for those players, it is strikingly more than what Southampton have invested in the club so far.

If Liverpool would have directly gone on to acquire the club, it would have cost him lesser than what they have so far paid to get a handful of players and it would also have meant that the administration had a solid youth system at least one of the two clubs. Southampton was brought by Markus Liebherr for a reported £15m and the club has since then invested a reported £274.5m on buying new players. But at the same time, the Saints have also made £300m through players’ sales, including the money paid by Liverpool.

So here’s some maths:

Total amount paid to buy Southampton: £15m

Amount paid for players: £274.5m

Amount gained by sales: £300m

Amount Liverpool paid in those sales: £166.5m

So after deducting the amount which Liverpool had paid for the players, the net profit Southampton made from players sale is £133.5m. So the net spend of the club comes down to £144.8m and add to that the initial £15m. So a total of £159.8m is what Southampton has so far invested in the club excluding the profit made by sales of players to Liverpool. And the amount is £6.7m lesser than what Liverpool paid for the six players they have bought since 2009. The calculations only take into account the transfer fee but certainly, Liverpool would be splashing huge wages too to the players they brought from St Mary’s Stadium.

