FC Barcelona star Phillipe Coutinho, who was not part of Luiz Felipe Scolari's 2014 World Cup squad, has emerged as one of the highly rated players in the current Brazilian squad. Despite Coutinho's struggles of getting regular starts at Camp Nou, Brazil coach Tite is keen on boosting his side's attack in the upcoming Russia FIFA World Cup with the Brazilian. Speaking ahead of the mouth-watering clash against defending World champions Germany, Tite praised Coutinho's passing, competitiveness, effectiveness and execution.

"What qualities do you think are important in a footballer? He has it," Tite was quoted as saying | Photo: Twitter

Brazil head coach Tite is well aware of the attacking pedigree FC Barcelona star Phillipe Coutinho brings to his side. The Seleção boss strongly backed the former Liverpool FC player to become the next big thing in world football. Coutinho, who was not part of Luiz Felipe Scolari’s 2014 World Cup squad, has emerged as one of the highly rated players in the current Brazilian squad. With stunning performances at Anfield during his Liverpool days, Coutinho sealed a lucrative deal for Jurgen Klopp’s side and secured his pathway to La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Coutinho recently penned a four-year deal with the Catalan giants after completing a £142million move to FC Barcelona in January’s winter transfer window. The 26-year old is still struggling to cement his position in the Barcelona midfield where he is facing stiff competition from one if the best in the business, including the likes of Andes Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Ousmane Dembele and Paulinho. Despite Coutinho’s struggles of getting regular starts at Camp Nou, Brazil coach Tite is keen on boosting his side’s attack in the upcoming Russia FIFA World Cup with the Brazilian.

ALSO READ: Santos blames Portugal’s inadequate behaviour for Netherlands rout

Coutinho was on target in Brazil’s recent triumph over the World Cup hosts Russia in the ongoing International Friendlies. The Verde-Amarela (The Green and Yellow) scored 3 goals in their win over Russia on Friday at the Luzhniki Stadium. Speaking ahead of the mouth-watering clash against defending World champions Germany, Tite praised Coutinho’s passing, competitiveness, effectiveness and execution. “What qualities do you think are important in a footballer? He has it,” Tite was quoted as saying. “The whole of Coutinho’s work is very strong. He has passing, competitiveness, effectiveness at medium distance, speed of thought and execution, assists, and now a greater maturity, which is also important,” the Brazilian coach added.

ALSO READ: De Gea game for Messi challenge as Spain host Argentina at Wanda Metropolitano

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App