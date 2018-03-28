Brazilian defender and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) club captain Thiago Silva wants his Brazil to be praised even more after their latest triumph over 2014 FIFA World Cup champions Germany on Tuesday at the Olympiastadion. Thiago Silva was pleased to see Brazil grabbing the desired result against the mighty Germans, who will enter the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia as defending champions. Tite's men avenged their humiliating 7-1 defeat at the hands of Joachim Löw's men in the 2014 FIFA World Cup at home.

The five-times FIFA World Cup winners Brazil, who recorded their last world title success in 2002 also ended Germany’s 22-game unbeaten run. The Selecao broke the deadlock in the first half with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. The 20-year old Brazilian got the better of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who is Manuel Neuer’s current replacement for Germany in the 37th minute of the game. Trapp’s PSG counterpart and club captain Thiago Silva was pleased to see Brazil grabbing the desired result against the mighty Germans.

The Brazilian centre-back believes his side deserve more respect on the international stage as they are still a force to reckon with just like their last night’s opponent. “With all due respect to Germany, but this [Brazil] shirt deserves more respect. We’re glad to have grabbed this result in front of a great team,” Thiago Silva was quoted as saying by TV Globo. “We’re on the right path, we’re humble and disciplined, and we showed something more tonight. It means our football style is settling more and more, as we’ve intended since the beginning,” Silva added.

