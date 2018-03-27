International friendlies 2018: Portugal manager Fernando Santos blamed Portugal's inadequate behaviour and their lack of counter-attacking intent which mainly paved the way for a surprising 3-0 thrashing against the Netherlands on Monday at the Stade de Genève in Switzerland. The 2016 UEFA Euro champions spearheaded by Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo were outclassed by Ronald Koeman's Netherlands as the Dutch manager registered his first win.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos blamed Portugal’s inadequate behaviour and their lack of counter-attacking intent which mainly paved the way for a surprising 3-0 thrashing against the Netherlands on Monday at the Stade de Genève in Switzerland. The 2016 UEFA Euro champions spearheaded by Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo were outclassed by Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands as the Dutch manager registered his first win. The former Everton manager had taken over the managerial reigns from Dick Advocaat, who immediately resigned after failing to guide the Oranje side for another World Cup.

Although the Het Nederlands Elftal (The Dutch Eleven) failed to qualify for football’s biggest spectacle (FIFA World Cup) in Russia, the 2014 semi-finalist still got the better of the European champions in the International friendly. Koeman’s men took the early lead in the 11th minute of the game when Lyon midfielder Memphis Depay punished poor marking of the Portuguese defence by successfully converting Van De Beek scuffed shot into Netherlands’s opening goal. The 2010 World Cup finalist with Spain doubled their tally in the 32nd minute through Ryan Babel’s bullet header.

Babel’s superb strike was matched by Liverpool defender Van Dijk, who volleyed home Netherland’s third goal. Speaking after the match in his post-match presser, Santos took the blame for Portugal’s dreadful performance against the Netherlands. “I could have done better, but the responsibility for defeat is mine,” Santos was quoted as saying. The Portuguese coach said that things got complicated after Portugal conceded the first goal. “We conceded a goal and from there, things got more complicated. They explored the side aisles well and had many difficulties in the first half,” Santos said. “The overall behaviour was not adequate and we could not go on a counter-attack. We talked to the players at half-time and in the second half we were a different team in every respect,” he added.

