Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman praised Portuguese stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-scoring trait ahead of his side’s friendly clash against the 2016 UEFA Euro champions on Monday. Preparing for his second heavyweight clash in the International friendly after a 1-0 defeat against England in his debut as Netherlands new manager, Ronald Koeman will be eager to pass the Portugal test by road blocking their captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational scoring spree. The Portuguese captain has emphatically netted 19 goals in club football for the defending European champions and La Liga holders—Real Madrid in 2018 this season.

Continuing his scoring exploits with Portugal in International friendlies, Ronaldo turned out as the silent assassin for Fernando Santos’ side against Egpyt. The 33-year old lifted Portugal late in the closing stages of the game as he scored the equalizer along with the more important winner both in stoppage time. Appreciating the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Netherlands encounter with Portugal on Monday, Koeman said that his opponents have the ability to score out of nothing in their captain’s presence. The former Premier League manager with Everton kick-started his new venture as the Netherlands head coach on Saturday against the Three Lions with a 1-0 defeat at Amsterdam ArenA.

For Ronald Koeman, the Real Madrid superstar is one of those players, who is always likely to score. “He is one of those players that always scores. Even when the team is playing badly, they have the ability to score out of nothing,” Koeman was quoted as saying ahead of Netherlands’ International friendly clash with Portugal. “And sometimes they don’t need other players to achieve that. There are one or two players like that at the moment,” the former Everton manager added.

