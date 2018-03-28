Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon scored a remarkable hattrick on Tuesday to dump 2014 FIFA World Cup finalist Argentina 6-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the International Friendlies. The shocking result for Jorge Sampaoli's side against the 2010 FIFA World Cup winners also equalled their heaviest defeat ever conceded by the South American giants. Stepping into Vicente del Bosque shoes, Spain manager Julen Lopetegui extended his winning run to 18 matches by thrashing Argentina with 6 goals.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon scored a remarkable hattrick on Tuesday to dump 2014 FIFA World Cup finalist Argentina 6-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the International Friendlies. The shocking result for Jorge Sampaoli’s side against the 2010 FIFA World Cup winners also equalled their heaviest defeat ever conceded by the South American giants. Stepping into Vicente del Bosque shoes, Spain manager Julen Lopetegui extended his winning run to 18 matches by thrashing Argentina with 6 goals. Argentina were without their talisman Lionel Messi as the FC Barcelona superstar failed to recover from his hamstring problem before the match.

La Roja were off and running in the 12th minute through Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa’s opening goal with his deflected strike. Real Madrid midfielder Isco then doubled Spain’s tally when he netted the second from close range in the 27th minute. Showing resiliency in the first half, Argentina brought themselves back in the game momentarily with Manchester City defender Nicolás Otamendi towering header. Things fell apart for ‘s men in the second half when Isco completed his brace in the 52nd minute. The Los Blancos star went on the register a memorable hat-trick against Argentina and completed the humiliation with a 6-1 scoreline.

Accepting Argentina’s 6-1 bashing at the hands of Julen Lopetegui’s side, the former Sevilla manager admitted that Spain slapped his side ahead of the FIFA World up in Russia. “We have to take charge of this game, these things cannot happen to us at the World Cup,” Sampaoli was quoted as saying. “Spain have slapped us, we have to keep working,” he added. The flamboyant 6-1 win over Argentina was Spain’s biggest over a world cup winning side.

