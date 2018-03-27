Manchester United superstar David de Gea said he is forever ready to contest the Lionel Messi challenge if Argentina head coach allows Barcelona talisman in his side's starting lineup against Spain in the upcoming International friendlies on Tuesday at Wanda Metropolitano (home of Atletico Madrid) in Madrid, Spain. According to the former Atletico Madrid stopper, it is a challenge to face Messi when you're a goalkeeper. De Gea added that It's always special to play against Messi.

Manchester United stopper David de Gea believes it is always a challenge for any goalkeeper to face FC Barcelona stalwart Lionel Messi. With Messi likely to be named in the Argentina line-up against Spain for their friendly clash on Tuesday at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, the Red Devils goalkeeper will be more than happy if he gets a busy night on goal. The Barcelona ace is recovering from a from a hamstring injury and was unused by Jorge Sampaoli in Argentina’s comfortable 2-0 win over Italy in the ongoing International friendlies at Old Trafford.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is unfazed and he will anticipate the game more than ever if Jorge Sampaoli gives Barca’s little magician a chance to feature against the 2010 FIFA World Cup winners. Speaking ahead of Spain’s encounter against 2014 World Cup finalist, David de Gea feels it will be better if both teams feature a competitive line-up at Wanda Metropolitano. For De Gea it’s always a challenge to face Lionel Messi and he feels special to play against the Barcelona talisman. The 27-year-old added that his side wants best players to be on the pitch and Messi is one of them.

“As a goalkeeper, it is a challenge to face Messi,” De Gea was quoted as saying ahead of Spain’s friendly encounter against Argentina. “But we want the best players to be on the pitch and Messi is one of them. It’s always special to play against him, ” De Gea added. Messi also received praiseworthy remarks from his former teammate and current Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara. The Bayern Munich midfielder believes Messi is one of the determining factors within the Barca and Jorge Sampaoli’s side but there’s more to Argentina than Lionel Messi. “Argentina knows how to press, play, and when attacking, they are animals,” he said. “In addition, above [that] they have that Leo factor that can mark more [distinctly] the differences [between the teams],” he added.

