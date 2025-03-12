International Masters League: India Masters Set for Semi-Final Clash on March 13

The International Masters League (IML) has reached its crucial knockout stage, with Sri Lanka Masters, India Masters, West Indies Masters, and Australia Masters clinching their spots in the semi-finals.

The International Masters League (IML) has reached its crucial knockout stage, with Sri Lanka Masters, India Masters, West Indies Masters, and Australia Masters clinching their spots in the semi-finals. As the tournament inches closer to its grand finale, the cricketing action intensifies in Raipur, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

Semi-Finals Set for High-Octane Clashes

India Masters, currently second in the standings with eight points from five matches, will compete in the first semi-final on Thursday, March 13, in Raipur. Their opponent will be the team that finishes third in the points table. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Masters, who topped the table with eight points and a superior net run rate (NRR), will take on the fourth-placed team in the second semi-final on Friday, March 14, also in Raipur.

The final standings for the third and fourth positions will be determined following the last league match between Australia Masters and England Masters. Australia Masters currently have four points with a game in hand, while West Indies Masters have secured six points after completing all their league matches. The much-anticipated final is scheduled for Sunday, March 16, at Raipur.

India Masters Edge Past West Indies in a Nail-Biting Thriller

In a gripping contest on Saturday, India Masters bolstered their semi-final preparations with a thrilling seven-run victory over West Indies Masters. The home team delivered a spectacular performance, with Stuart Binny’s three-wicket haul and a composed final over from Irfan Pathan proving crucial in sealing the win.

Adding to the excitement, cricket enthusiasts were treated to a nostalgic moment as two of the sport’s legendary teams faced off. While the much-anticipated Sachin Tendulkar vs. Brian Lara duel did not materialize as the Indian icon was rested, the match still lived up to expectations, offering fans a captivating blend of nostalgia and high-intensity action. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly await the next chapter of this electrifying competition.

