Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, posted an empowering message on micro-blogging site Twitter on the special occasion of International Women's Day 2018. His post is a powerful and inspiring tribute to wife Anushka Sharma while wishing all the women around the world on International Women’s Day.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been an inspiration to many men across the globe. The captain of the Indian cricket team tied the knot with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December last year giving us major relationship goals. The phenomenal sportsman has always inspired other men to take a stand for the woman they love as he always did that when anyone took a dig at Anushka Sharma for any illogical reason. He never backed off when it came to telling the world how much he respects all women or telling them to do the same. He has also spoken about sexual harassment against women with powerful messages.

In his several social media posts, Virat has always spoken about how women are much stronger than men and how they should never think that women are weak in any manner. On the special occasion of International Women’s Day, the Indian skipper took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a heart-warming message mentioned his wife as the extraordinary woman in his life who is ‘better than equal.’ The wise words which the cricketer has used may inspire many men to think that women are actually better than equal and its time the society should stop treating them in a bad manner.

“Men and women aren’t equal. I really wish we were. Honestly, the fact is, it’s easier to be one than the other. Sexual harassment, discrimination, sexism, domestic abuse and threats of violence… and the list goes on. Despite all of this, women rise and shine in all walks of life. Still, think they are equal? No, they are better than equal. To all the women all around the world, I wish you all a very happy Women’s Day,” Kohli said in a video which he posted on Twitter.

