'Invested A Lot Of Money...' SRH Star Heinrich Klaasen's Honest Take On Team Owners Post IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen praised the franchise for their enduring commitment and financial backing throughout the IPL. Following a dominant team performance, Klaasen acknowledged the owners’ long-standing investment in building a strong team and a positive environment.

“As I said earlier, the franchise have invested a lot of money, they have been here for 12-13 years. We played brilliant cricket for the last three games, they gave us an incredible holiday and thanks to them,” Klaasen said during the post-match presentation.

Record-Breaking Batting Blitz in Delhi

SRH delivered one of the most explosive batting displays of the season, putting up a massive 278 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The fiery total, powered by Klaasen’s century and Travis Head’s fifty, stands as the third-highest in IPL history.

Klaasen was in supreme touch, smashing 105 off just 39 balls. His innings featured seven boundaries and nine towering sixes. It was also the fastest century of the current IPL season, coming in just 37 deliveries.

Head provided solid support with a composed fifty, setting the stage for SRH’s massive total. The duo’s partnership dismantled KKR’s bowling unit and sent a clear message ahead of the playoffs.

KKR Collapse Under Pressure

Facing a daunting chase of 279, KKR faltered early and never recovered. They were bundled out 110 runs short of the target, ending the match with a heavy defeat.

SRH’s bowling attack came out firing, with Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga and Harsh Dubey each grabbing three wickets. Their combined effort dismantled KKR’s batting line-up and sealed an emphatic win.

Klaasen on His Performance and Game Plan

Reflecting on his innings, Klaasen emphasized the importance of building on a good start. He admitted that earlier in the tournament he had missed chances to convert those starts into big scores.

“It’s pride for us as well, got a lot of starts did not kick on, today I did. That’s normally the plan on this wicket, the straight boundaries are short and the other boundaries are 50 or 60 metres. I look to play straight and did not take on too many fielders, and I’m pleased for that,” he added.

SRH’s dominant showing with both bat and ball highlighted the strength of their squad and their ability to peak at the right time. The win also underlined the value of the franchise’s consistent backing over the years.

