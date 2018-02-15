On Thursday, President of Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra said that he would never like to host any sports tournament in New Delhi. Batra feels that in his experience in sports, as a sports administrator, the worst state to work with for any sports is Delhi. My strong message to sports federations across the country is that don't ever come to Delhi to host any tournament, Narinder Batra said.

President of Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra on Wednesday said that he would never like to host any sports tournament in New Delhi. Batra’s flagrant comments came while he was speaking exclusively to NewsX, The Indian Olympic president requested other sports federations of India to never host any tournament in the national capital. Citing his previous dreadful experience in the Delhi, Batra said that the host city of 2010 Commonwealth games has the worst environment for sports and with officials. “I think in my experience in sports, as a sports administrator, the worst state to work with for any sports is Delhi,” Indian Olympic president Narendra Batra said while speaking to NewsX in an exclusive interview.

Before becoming the IOA president, Batra had pledged to take a proposal to the government to host the 2032 Olympics, 2030 Asiad and 2026 CWG. “We should think big but hosting these Games depends on government as they will sanction the funds,” Batra was quoted as saying earlier in one of his press conferences.