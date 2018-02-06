On Tuesday, The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced an ambitious set of 118 reforms. The plan was presented to the membership of the IOC at its 132nd session. The New Norm provides more flexibility in designing the Games to meet long-term development plans. IOC’s new plan presents 118 measures of revised services and requirements that could lead to maximum savings of hundreds of millions of dollars in the organization of Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday announced an ambitious set of 118 reforms, in the name of “The New Norm”, to re-imagine how the Olympic Games are delivered. The plan was presented to the membership of the IOC at its 132nd session. The New Norm provides more flexibility in designing the Games to meet long-term development plans. It also ensures that cities seeking to host the Games will receive more support and assistance from the Olympic Movement before, during and after the athletes hit the field of play, reports Xinhua news agency.

“These are the biggest savings in the history of the Olympic Games,” IOC President Thomas Bach said. “It is a fundamental rethinking of the organisation of future Games. This will lead to a new norm — from the candidature and the delivery of the Games through to their legacy.” The solutions that have been proposed would result in cost efficiencies without compromising the Olympic experience. The plan invites opportunities to reduce venue sizes, rethink transport options, optimize existing infrastructure and reuse the field of play for various sports.

According to the IOC, the plan presents 118 measures of revised services and requirements that could lead to maximum savings of hundreds of millions of dollars in the organization of Olympic and Paralympic Games. “Through it all, the IOC, together with International Federations, National Olympic Committees, TOP partners and broadcasters, will work with cities every step of the way to ensure the Games are affordable, beneficial and sustainable,” the IOC said in a statement. The IOC set Beijing 2022 as an example to carry out the “New Norm” as Beijing 2022 will repurpose a number of venues from the 2008 Olympic Games for the Winter Games in 2022.