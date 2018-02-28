The International Olympic Council has lifted the doping ban imposed on the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), giving back the organisation its full powers to function properly. Bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva and curler Alexander Krushelnitsky failed their drug tests due to which the suspension prevailed till the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday lifted the suspension imposed on the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). Reports in Russian media suggest that the ban was withdrawn after ROC President announced that the doping tests conducted on the remaining athletes of the nation have successfully passed the doping test with negative reports. The ban was imposed before the Winter Olympic Games 2018 in PyeongChang. Two Olympic athletes from Russia (OAR) were tested positive for doping following which a ban was imposed on the country disallowing the other athletes from participating in the Winter Olympics.

After being suspended, few Russian athletes who were eligible for participation, performed under the OAR name at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Two failed drug tests meant, the ban was not lifted before the closing ceremony of the marquee event in South Korea. Bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva and curler Alexander Krushelnitsky were found positive in doping test which further dented their country’s reputation. Russia systemically manipulated the anti-doping regime in Sochi in 2014 and were handed a ban this year. The suspension was expected to be upheld by the closing ceremony but it was postponed.

The Olympic governing body decided to lift the ban and allow the players to participate in the upcoming mega-events. Several athletes who were not involved in any doping also faced the axe; over 50 Russian players were banned and were not allowed to participate in the Winter Olympics 2018. Those allowed to take part were permitted to do so under a neutral banner without their national flag or anthem. These athletes were banned in December 2017.

“Today we received a letter from the IOC about the restoration,” said Nicole Hoevertsz, the head of OAR implementation group who headed the meeting where Russia was cleared off the doping charges.

“The restoration of the ROC was connected with the end of the doping tests from the Olympics in Pyeongchang, the IOC can confirm that all other results are negative. It means that the ROC is fully restored in its rights.”

