Interestingly, the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday too was decided after a Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday indulged in a funny banter after the all-rounder predicted that which team would qualify for the playoffs and play the final with no RCB’s mention in the top four.

At present, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals. Also, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Yuvraj surprisingly picked Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after getting impressed with Nicholas Pooran’s display of explosive batting during the match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

“Looks like tonight’s game-changer is going to be @nicholas_47 ! Beautiful flow of the bat ! So amazing to watch ! Reminds me of someone I live within Grinning face ! Game on ! My prediction I feel @kxip will go all way to playoffs and play the finals along with @mipaltan or @DelhiCapitals,” Yuvraj tweeted. RCB star spinner Chahal jokingly said that should we come back to India after Yuvraj didn’t name the Virat Kohli-led side in the top four.

Also read: Kings XI Punjab’s (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul dominating IPL batting charts since 2018

“Bhaiya Hum india aajaye wapis?” Chahal tweeted.

Yuvraj then poked fun and came up with a hilarious reply and said that come back after conceding more sixes and scalping more wickets.

KXIP defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday too was decided after a Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

Also read: IPL 13: David Warner ‘quite disappointed’ as SRH faces third consecutive defeat