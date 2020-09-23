Chennai Super Kings’ head coach Stephen Fleming has hinted that star batsman Faf du Plessis might open the batting in the upcoming games. Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK by 16 runs on Tuesday. However, Du Plessis played a blistering knock of 72 runs off 37 balls. He batted till the 19th over of the game and had revived his team’s chase before Jofra Archer ended his stint at the crease.

Du Plessis knock was studded with seven glorious sixes and one four. The right-handed batsman had also played a vital knock in CSK’s opening IPL game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. With Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo injured and Du Plessis in tremendous form, Fleming hinted that the former South African skipper might get to open the batting for them in upcoming games.

Fleming while responding to ANI if Du Plessis can be seen opening the batting in upcoming games, during a virtual press conference said that maybe keeping in mind they had a couple of injuries, like Ambati Rayudu just before they left for the game. He said that they had to shuffle a little bit but it’s early days, so they were just finding out how to drive that car.

The coach added that there could be some movement but right at the stage, they got yet another game in quick succession. He said that they were playing three in six days, they would make sure they do not panic as they never do and take whatever positives they get out of that game.

During the chase, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Kedar Jadhav came ahead of skipper MS Dhoni. Gaikwad, who came in place of injured Rayudu made a golden duck. Fleming said that they were expecting good things, MS (Dhoni) was a specialist towards the end of the innings, always had been.

He added that Curran was there to keep them ahead in the game, he had good hitting power and it was just the first game for Ruturaj. He added that they just wanted to be aggressive, they got a long batting order and just tried to use their resources smartly. CSK will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Friday, September 25.

