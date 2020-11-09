Kagiso Rabada said that it is great that the side has managed to reach the finals of the tournament, but now it's about trying to do everything possible to win the tournament.

After registering a 17-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada said that it is great that the side has managed to reach the finals of the tournament, but now it’s about trying to do everything possible to win the tournament.

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of the Indian Premier League. The side will now take on Mumbai Indians in the finals on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. This is the first time that Delhi has progressed to the finals of the IPL. For SunRisers, Kane Williamson played a knock of 67 runs.

“I don’t think I bowled particularly well in the last over. But there are times when you bowl well and don’t have the rewards to show for it, so I’ll take it. But that is secondary, the primary is winning the tournament. If we win the tournament and I don’t take any wickets, I don’t mind that at all. It is challenging, we have been there so many times. I have been there so many times in my career. Playing such long tournament fatigue mentally and physically can kick in, but I am glad that we could get over the line today. We have to be as good or better in the final,” Rabada told host broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the match.

“Delhi has never reached the final since the IPL has begun, so we are glad to take the team to this height and now it’s all about sealing it off. We have two days to regenerate, get some rest, and hopefully, make history. IPL is a huge tournament because of the magnitude of the players. It is a well-followed tournament, it doesn’t get bigger than this. Mumbai is a very good side. We are a young team, have a lot of talent and the guys are gearing up to do their best,” he added.

Kagiso Rabada took the wickets of David Warner, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, and Shreevats Goswami. Talking about the wicket of Warner, Rabada said: “Warner came quite hard in the previous game we played against them, so wanted to get one back at him. He is a fantastic player. There was a bit of swing and so wanted to go full and straight, and it paid off. He was a key player. We took early wickets upfront which made it easy for us because this was clearly a very good wicket.”

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

In the final four overs, Delhi Capitals managed to add 44 more runs to their total and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 180-run mark. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 78 runs, while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 42.

Stoinis was promoted to open the batting for Delhi in the match against SunRisers and he was able to play a knock of 38 runs off 27 balls. For SRH, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

