Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli always tries to follow his instincts as he feels that “instincts usually guide you in the right direction”. “You need to be aware on the field to be able to adjust to different situations. Sometimes you prepare for Plan A but Plan B hits you really, really early in the game. I think it is left up to your own intelligence as a player and try to bring that experience onto the field. Just have the awareness of where the game is heading,”

Kohli said in a video posted by RCB on Twitter when answering about his captaincy style. “I am big on instinct. I think your instincts usually guide you in the right direction and I try to follow that every time. Sometimes, when the opposition outplays you, you have to accept it and move on,” he added.

RCB delivered a good performance in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and finished the league stage of the tournament on the fourth position. Kohli said it is great to qualify for the playoffs and he is “very, very excited” for the upcoming games.

“It is a great feeling to be a part of the last four. Qualification is something that every team aims for initially and we have crossed that hurdle. It is only exciting us more and more to be ready for what is to unfold in the next week for us… We are very, very excited about the upcoming games and everyone has worked hard. It feels great. For the last three years, we had not done it but, here we are,” he said. RCB is gearing up for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, slated to take place on Friday. (ANI)

