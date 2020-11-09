Suresh Raina on Monday said that he is looking forward to an electrifying Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Former India batsman Suresh Raina on Monday said that he is looking forward to an electrifying Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Raina’s remarks come as Delhi Capitals progressed to the finals of IPL 2020 on Sunday after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2.

“Many congratulations to @DelhiCapitals for making to it the finals. Keep playing with same honesty, dedication & compassion. Looking forward to an electrifying finals with @mipaltan. My best wishes with both the teams,” Raina tweeted.

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of the Indian Premier League. The side will now take on Mumbai Indians in the finals on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.

This is the first time that Delhi has progressed to the finals of the IPL. For SunRisers, Kane Williamson played a knock of 67 runs. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

In the final four overs, Delhi Capitals managed to add 44 more runs to their total and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 180-run mark. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 78 runs, while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 42.

Stoinis was promoted to open the batting for Delhi in the match against SunRisers and he was able to play a knock of 38 runs off 27 balls. For SRH, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.

