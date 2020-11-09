David Warner said that despite doing good with bat and bowl the side failed to show their attitude in the fielding. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs and register a 17-run victory to progress to the final.

After losing against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 and missing the final spot, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner said that despite doing good with bat and bowl the side failed to show their attitude in the fielding. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs and register a 17-run victory to progress to the final.

This is the first time that Delhi will play the summit clash of the tournament. Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad scored 67 and 33 respectively. The duo played fiercely and hammered Delhi bowlers all around the ground. The pair added a 57-run quick stand for the fifth wicket and gave a tough fight before being sent to the pavilion. In the end, Delhi restricted SRH to 172/8 in their 20 overs.

“First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Everyone talked of the big three: Mumbai, DC and RCB. So I am really proud of our campaign. Natarajan, Rashid, Manish Pandey have been the positives. That back half in the tournament is how we like to play our cricket. You can’t win tournaments if you keep dropping catches and missing chances. I think with the ball and the bat we improved after doing badly but our attitude in the field let us down,” Warner told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Also read: ‘Three Masala Dosa and Masala Omelette’: Athapaththu on secret behind her thunderous knock

Also read: Ind vs Aus: Kohli and boys to start training from November 13

“Yes there were injuries but you have to work with what you have got. I am proud to get where we are today as no one gave us a chance,” he added.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted twenty overs. In the final four overs, Delhi Capitals managed to add 44 more runs to their total and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 180-run mark. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 78 runs, while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 42.

For SRH, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan took one wicket each. Delhi will now lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, November 10.

Also read: Casemiro, Hazard are doing well: Real Madrid manager after players test Covid positive