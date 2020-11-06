Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is pleased with the team's commanding victory against Delhi Capitals and said his side's performance in the game was "absolutely perfect". Mumbai Indians secured a spot in the final of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is pleased with the team’s commanding victory against Delhi Capitals and said his side’s performance in the game was “absolutely perfect”. Mumbai Indians secured a spot in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

“Delhi are a very good side, they have done really well throughout the tournament. So, we did not expect it to be like that but you got to give credit to our guys. The way they turned up, putting runs on the board and taking those early wickets was so much important,” Rohit said during the post-match press conference.

“We know that in the big games, runs on the board is critical, no matter what the conditions are. You put runs on the board, there is always additional pressure on the opposition. Also, our bowling unit has been terrific. It was good to see the overall performance of the team. The way we played today was absolutely perfect,” he added. Sent to bat first, Mumbai Indians put up a total of 200 runs on the board with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan scoring 51 and 55* respectively.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals got off to a very poor start as their first three batsmen — Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane — went back to the pavilion on a duck. Delhi Capitals only managed to score 143 runs with Marcus Stoinis being the highest run-getter from the team, playing a knock of 65 runs.

During the match, Boult had walked off the ground during Delhi’s innings due to a groin strain. The Kiwi pacer bowled just two overs in the match. However, Rohit is certain that the bowler will be back in action for the team in the final, slated to take place on November 10. “Trent has been very crucial for us with the new ball and taking early wickets in his first or the second over. It has been very crucial for us to build up from that. He has always done that in his career, wherever he plays whether New Zealand or any other club,” he said.

“We know what quality Trent has. Talking about his fitness, I have not personally seen him but he looks alright. It was just a precaution that we needed to take because we were in good position when that happened after his two overs. But it looks okay to me and he should be okay for the final,” Rohit added. (ANI)

