After getting knocked out from the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli penned down an emotional note for the fans and thanked them for all their "love and support".

After getting knocked out from the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli penned down an emotional note for the fans and thanked them for all their “love and support”. Kane Williamson smashed his 14th IPL half-century while Jason Holder played a cautious knock as SRH kept their finals hope alive after defeating RCB by six-wicket in the Eliminator here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

RCB failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator but skipper Kohli said he was proud of the whole group.

“Together through the highs and lows. It’s been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @RCBTweets,” Kohli tweeted.

SRH will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 here on Sunday (November 8). The winner of that match will play the summit clash against Mumbai Indians. Despite starting the season on a good note and finishing fourth in the points table, RCB had to end their campaign in Eliminator.

Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @RCBTweets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIULXT0DLz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2020

Also Read: Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli moves into Team India bubble

RCB head coach Simon Katich feels that the batting department has let them down in the second half of the ongoing IPL. Talking about the fifth straight loss after an excellent start to their season, Katich felt that the batting ‘ran out of steam’ after the strong start to the showpiece event.

“We felt like we were on track at the 10-games mark, and then heading into the last four games… looking back on it now, it feels like we probably ran out of a bit steam,” said Katich at the post-match presentation. “Particularly with the bat. That’s probably the one area that faded a bit after a really good start to the tournament. Credit to the Sunrisers today, I thought they squeezed us beautifully. They took early wickets and then we were always under pressure trying to play catch up,” he added. (ANI)

Also Read: IPL 13: ‘I’m big on instinct, try to follow it every time’, says Virat Kohli