The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 player auction saw a total of 169 players out of the selected 578 players get sold for a staggering Rs 4,31,70,00,000. England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the most expensive player picked at the auction, while Jaydev Unadkat emerged as the top Indian pick. The likes of Manish Pandey and KL Rahul also bagged big money in the two-day long mega sale.

A Ben Stokes here, a Jaydev Unadkat there a host of Indian and overseas players pocketed big money in the mega Indian Premier League 2018 player auction which concluded on Sunday. While the domestic players saw their prices surge unprecedentedly, the likes of Ben Stokes and Mitchell Starc remained super favourites of the franchises as they saw big money showered on them. The star English all-rounder was bagged by the Rajasthan Royals on day 1 of the auction for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore, he couldn’t topple Virat Kohli to become the most expensive buy but would be laughing on his way to the bank.

The limelight, however, was grabbed by the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Manish Pandey and KL Rahul as they became the biggest Indian buys. Rahul will be swapping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) colours for Kings XI Punjab and will aim to regain his superb touch in T20s. Meanwhile, for Pandey, it will be a challenge to justify that price tag. He has been consistently delivering for India and India A, repeating his KKR heroics for the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be on his mind. Another stellar Indian pick from the auction was Jaydev Unadkat, the most expensive capped Indian, who went for a staggering 11.5 crore. The eight IPL franchises sat down to rebuild their squads and left no stone unturned in roping in their respective targets. Each of the eight teams: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have a formidable squad at their disposal at the end of the two-day sale.

Here’s the complete list of sold players with their respective IPL franchises:

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS (25 players)

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo. Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Lungisani Ngidi, Asif K M, N Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi

KINGS XI PUNJAB (21 players)

Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar

MUMBAI INDIANS (25 players)

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Behrendorff, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan

RAJASTHAN ROYALS (23 players)

Steve Smith, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE (24 players)

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (25 players)

David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Kane Williamson, Carlos Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Tanmay Agarwal

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (19 players)

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Starc, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi

DELHI DAREDEVILS (25 players)

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh