Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made changes in the match fixture of Indian Primer League (IPL 2018), 11th edition. BCCI official have swapped some dates for the match for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). As per the new schedule released by BCCI and IPL Governing Council, Kings XI Punjab will play its first 3 matches at their home ground Mohali and last 4 matches in Indore. The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, commonly known as Mohali Stadium will now witness 3 opening games of KXIP and Holkar Stadium, Indore will host last 4 matches for R Ashwin and side.

Reporting on the matter former cricketer and BCCI acting president CK Khanna said that “There were logistical difficulties that teams would have encountered had KXIP played their home games in Mohali in May. Therefore the IPL GC has decided that the dates will be swapped and Indore will now host all their matches in May.” Kings XI Punjab fans will now catch the first 3 opening matches at their home ground in Mohali and Holkar stadium will have 4 matches in their kitty.

