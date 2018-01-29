Ben Stokes (12.5 crore) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) to the Rajasthan Royals were the top two buys in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 player which saw the eight franchises splurge out a massive 431 crore 70 lakh to rebuild their squads. While there are five overseas players in the top 10 most expensive auction picks there are five Indians including two uncapped players.

The magnificent Indian captain Virat Kohli remains the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League after being retained by his team Royal Challengers Bangalore for a staggering amount of Rs 17 crore. He was failed to be overtaken by the England star all-rounder Ben Stokes who was largely tipped to go for a bigger price but as it stands he was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.5 crore making him the most expensive buy of the IPL auction 2018. The mega-auction which saw a total of 578 players go under the hammer was majorly headlined by the Indian players who went for big bucks. While pacer Jaydev Unadkat bagged the highest amount as a domestic player, the likes of KL Rahul, Manish Pandey were not far behind. Yet another time the uncapped players too attracted huge bids and were picked for comparatively higher prices.

Among the uncapped Indians, Krunal Pandya and Sanju Samson were top picks at Rs 8.8 crore and 8 crore respectively. The Mumbai all-rounder was roped back by the Mumbai Indians who exercised their RTM to reunite him with his former teammates Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma and brother Hardik Pandya. Samson went back to where it started for him as he was brought back by the Rajasthan Royals who were in a desperate search of a dynamic wicket-keeper batsman and they didn’t have to look beyond the Kerala prodigy for their needs. The Kolkata Knight Riders have not managed to formulate what can be called a win-win squad but didn’t refrain from going all out on their targets. They paid a whopping Rs 20 crore for two Aussie superstars, Mitchell Starc (Rs 9.40 crore) and Chris Lynn (Rs 9.60 crore). The Kings XI Punjab showed remarkable intent and aggressiveness in the bidding war and did their best to ensure a brilliant squad at their disposal by the end of the day. They bought Indian batsman KL Rahul for Rs 11 crore and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 7.6 crore.

Here are the top 10 buys of the IPL 2018 auction:

Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals): The English all-rounder was expected to be one of the top attractors at the IPL 2018 auction and rightly so. He was picked by the Rajasthan Royals who snatched the bid at the last moment from Kings XI Punjab to secure his services. Stokes will reunite with his former IPL captain Steve Smith under whom he managed to finish his debut IPL season with a runners-up medal to his name, Royals paid a staggering Rs 12.5 crore to get him. He was also the most expensive buy last season when RPSG paid Rs 14.5 crore to snap him.

Jaydev Unadkat (Rajasthan Royals): The Rajasthan outfit showcased another round of intense bidding passion when they went big on the Indian pacer. Unadkat had a stellar season for Pune in the previous IPL where he produced several match-winning performances including his career-best spell of 5/30. He also had a phenomenal outing in the Sri Lanka series where he was named the man of the series. Rajasthan after bagging Stokes for Rs 12.5 crore on day 1 of the auction broke the bank for Unadkat making him the most expensive buy on day 2 and the top domestic purchase. He will also be reuniting with his former captain Steve Smith in Rajasthan.

Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Sunrisers Hyderabad knew what they wanted from the IPL auction, apart from forming an impressive bowling unit consisting the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi and Rashid Khan they also bought some splendid batting talents. Manish Pandey was their top pick at Rs 11 crore. The Karnataka batsman who is the first ever Indian to plunder a century in the cash-rich competition saw his base price surge immediately as his name was announced. He has constantly delivered for the Kolkata Knight Riders and would be happy to see his price tag improve. He scored 396 runs in 14 games for KKR at a striking average of 49.50 last season.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): Another Indian top batsman making it big in the IPL auction. He bagged an amount equal to what of Manish Pandey and rightly so for his stellar run for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the competition. He was the first Indian to reach double figures on day 1 of the auctions. Raul has had a decent 2017, where he became the first ever Indian to score international centuries in all formats and also was India’s third-highest run-getter in T20Is with 279 runs at a strike-rate of 140.90. He has shown his exploits for RCB before and can also be a handy wicket-keeper for Punjab who didn’t go for any other orthodox wicket-keeper batsman putting their trust on Rahul. He was bought for Rs 11 crore and will have immense pressure on him to justify that tag when he takes the pitch for the Kings XI Punjab.

Chris Lynn (Kolkata Knight Riders): The explosive Australian opener was a target for several franchises but KKR used the retention power to keep him in the fray. He attracted a hefty amount of Rs 9.60 crore and will continue plying his trade for the Kolkata outfit. In seven games that he played last season, Lynn plundered 295 runs at a brilliant average of 49.16 and an even more impressive strike rate of 180.98. He will once again be opening the batting attack for his side and will aim to keep his purple patch intact in the upcoming IPL.

Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders): Has not been a consistent wicket-taker in the IPL having missed out on the previous edition due to injury issues. Starc was lucky to be picked at Rs 9.4 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders who perhaps invested in a player who would be spearheading their pace attack. The likes of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi will look for inspiration in the tall Australian. He has previously represented RCB in the IPL finishing with 20 wickets in 13 matches in the 2015 edition while with 14 in 14 games in the 2014 season. He can be a force to reckon with alongside fellow countryman Mitchell Johnson.

Glenn Maxwell (Delhi Daredevils): Another Aussie on the list. The explosive middle-order batsman can be an asset for any side that he plays for; he was bought by the Daredevils for Rs 9 crore. The smile on coach Ricky Ponting’s face after getting his man in the auction was a reflection of what he brings to the table. Having played six seasons of the IPL, Maxwell brings in a lot of experience with him. He is kind of a batsman that can win a game for his side at any situation. He had one of his best seasons last time around when he scored 310 runs for the Kings XI Punjab in 14 games at an average of 31. He can also contribute significantly with the ball and will be a leading figure in the side for the Delhi Daredevils who have got some great mix of youth and experience.

Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad): The Afghan spin magician was one of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2018 auction. He was retained by the Sunrisers for Rs 9 crore. They couldn’t have let go of one of their best bowlers in the competition. Khan was a phenomenon for his side last season and went on to clinch 17 wickets in 14 games at an average close to 21 and a decent economy of 6.62. He has also been consistently performing for his national side and remains an integral part of the Hyderabad bowling unit.

Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians): The Mumbai all-rounder was retained through RTM by the Mumbai Indians who had no second thoughts on getting him back. He was bought for Rs 8.8 crore, the highest ever paid for an uncapped Indian player in any IPL auction. Krunal will be joining his brother Hardik Pandya and other former teammates like Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. He played an imperative role in Mumbai’s title-winning campaign last season with 243 runs and 10 wickets in 13 games. A domestic all-rounder of great calibre, Pandya can be a game changer for the Indians.

Sanju Samson: The second uncapped Indian player on the list. Sanju Samson returned back to his former side Rajasthan Royals for a massive Rs 8 crore. Rajasthan were on a desperate hunt for a dashing wicket-keeper batsman and they set their sight on Samson who flourished in the competition under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy at Rajasthan Royals in his debut season. He has so far played 66 games in his IPL career for Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals scoring 1426 runs at an average of 25.46 and a superb strike rate of 124.43. It will be a homecoming for the young Kerala keeper in the upcoming edition of the IPL.