Indian Premier League outfit Rajasthan Royals have named Ajinkya Rahane as the captain for the upcoming edition of the tournament after Steve Smith decided to step down following his suspension by the ICC in the ball tampering controversy. Rahane who remains one of the oldest players of the side has been touted as the perfect replacement of Smith.

Ajinkya Rahane who has been one of the oldest members of the Rajasthan Royals franchise was picked in the 2018 player auction for Rs 4 crore and was deservingly touted as the game-changing player for the side. He will now be leading a pack some exciting youngsters and experienced players including the likes of Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, it is not sure whether Steve Smith will be granted permission to take part in the IPL after losing Australia’s captaincy for the remainder of the ongoing South Africa series.

A Rajasthan Royals official confirmed that the team management has taken the decision after consulting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Smith, who is battling heavy criticism in Cape Town after losing the 3rd Test match to South Africa. “The incident in Cape Town has certainly disturbed the cricketing world. We have been in constant touch with the BCCI and taken their counsel. Furthermore, we have been in regular contact with Steve (Smith). It’s in the best interest of the Rajasthan Royals that he steps down as Captain so the team can get ready for the start of the IPL without the ongoing distractions,” said Zubin Bharucha, a Rajasthan Royals official.

Barucha confirmed that Steve Smith himself decided to step down as the team’s captain. Talking about Royals’ new skipper Rahane, he said, the 29-year-old who has played a majority of his IPL cricket for the royal blues understands their cricketing culture and will be a perfect replacement for Smith. “Ajinkya Rahane has been an integral part of the Royals family for a long time now and he understands the culture and values of our team. We have absolutely no doubt that he will be a great leader of the Rajasthan Royals,” said Bharucha.

Rajasthan Royals appoint @ajinkyarahane88 as the captain for #IPL2018 “The game is bigger than any individual and we hold this thought close to our heart.”- Manoj Badale , the co-owner of Rajasthan Royals Read more: https://t.co/qBQbgUFb2u pic.twitter.com/iy3sMVWlc1 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 26, 2018

Rajasthan Royals will be making a comeback in the IPL after a gap of two years, they were suspended on the allegations of match-fixing. Steve Smith was the only player retained by the team considering his vast experience and the magnificent leadership skills that he possesses. He was expected to lead the side but the latest ball tampering controversy has landed him soup along with Bancroft, the protagonist of the whole scandal. Smith in the previous IPL played for the Rising Pune Super Giants and showed fantastic leadership skills to take them into the finals of the tournament, where they lost to Mumbai Indians, but the recent admission of tampering has only questioned his ethos as a captain.

Smith was banned for a game and penalised his 100% fee by the ICC after his sensational confessions in the post-match press conference where he and Bancroft opened to the media. The television footages of Bancroft trying to use an objectionable object on the ball which he letter revealed was a yellow sticky tape went viral on social media following section from the on-field umpires and later the international council. Bancroft later told the media he used the yellow sticky tape to collect some granules from the ground and rubbed it on the ball to gain advantage for the bowlers. Meanwhile, Smith went on to add that it was not the Australian opener alone who was involved in the controversy but the Australian leadership was also aware of the unfair attempt.

“I saw an opportunity to use some tape, get some granules from the rough patches on the wicket and try to change the ball condition,” Bancroft said. “It didn’t work; the umpires didn’t change the ball. But once I was sighted on the screens and having done that, that resulted in me shoving it down my trousers,” he added.

“The leadership group knew about it. We spoke about it at lunch. I am not proud of what’s happened. It’s not within the spirit of the game. My integrity, the team’s integrity and the leadership group’s integrity have come into question. It won’t happen again.

“It was the leadership group’s idea. Poor choice and we deeply regret our actions. The coaches weren’t involved. It was purely the leadership group who came up with this. This is the first time it has happened under my leadership.

“We saw this game as such as an important game. We’ve seen the ball reversing through this series and this ball didn’t seem like it was going to go. It’s such poor actions. Deeply regrettable and won’t happen again. I can promise you. I can promise you this is the first time it has happened. I am embarrassed. I know the boys in the shed are embarrassed as well. Being the leader, I am incredibly sorry. If we weren’t caught, I would still regret it,” Smith told the media.

ICC condemning the event had said that the shameful incident was against the spirit of the game and was highly condemnable on Australia’s part. ICC Chief Executive David Richardson charged Smith of two suspension points and said that he should take full responsibility of whatever has happened. “The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game, risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match, the players and the sport itself and is, therefore ‘serious’ in nature. As captain, Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended,” said Richardson.

