The super clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be a homecoming to the CSK as they will play after 2 long years in front of the Chennai crowd on Tuesday in Indian Premier League 2018. This match will be a test for 2 icy-cool captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. Tonight’s match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Whistle Podu’s are seeking to blow Riders away, while KKR camp will try to continue their great form. Both the teams started their IPL 2018 journey on a winning note as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians and Kolkata registered a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

For CSK, it’s been a real-fortress as they enjoy a win percentage of 70.21 (the 2nd best for any IPL franchise after Rajasthan Royals- 76%). But this shouldn’t haunt Kolkata as their skipper Dinesh Karthik is a Chennai-man himself. Both teams will enter the stadium brimming with confidence as they won their opening encounters. Both teams have come head to head for 16 times and CSK won 10 matches as compared to 6 wins of KKR. At home, the hosts hold the edge over fellow two-time champions by a margin of 5-2. The last time these two sides met here, in 2015, Super Kings edged home by two runs.

Squad of Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Mark Wood, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Monu Kumar, Kshitiz Sharma, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, Kanishk Seth, KM Asif, Faf du Plessis

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Vinay Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Apoorv Wankhade, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran

LIVE action will start at 8 PM.

