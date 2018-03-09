The Delhi Daredevils will be led by former player Gautam Gambhir in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Yet again the Delhi outfit has managed to rope in some of the best pacers in their squad with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and Trent Boult at their disposal. Signalling out Boult for praise, skipper Gambhir said the Kiwi left-arm pacer was one of the best in the world currently,

Trent Boult is currently one of the best left-arm pacers in the business and has proved his mettle for New Zealand across formats. The southpaw’s fantastic pace and strict line have been threatening for the best batsmen in the world. Over the years Boult has transformed himself into an indispensable member of the Black Caps and has also managed to impress in several domestic tournaments that he has played, including the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Touted as one of the most difficult T20 leagues in the world, the IPL has seen some of the best bowlers ply their trade and that list includes Boult’s name for certain.

Though Bolt has failed to produce the extraordinary in the IPL, his pace and skills combined with his experience make him a lethal package. In a short span of time Boult has been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders and will once again be seen in different colours in the IPL 2018. The Kiwi pacer was picked by Delhi Daredevils for INR 2.2 crore and will be reuniting with former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir. Ahead of the tournament, Gambhir praised Boult and termed him as one of the best left-arm pacers in the world.

Gambhir returned to the Delhi Daredevils after a gap of 5 years, in which he held the charge of the Kolkata Knight Riders and earned them two IPL triumphs. One of the most successful captains in the history of the tournament, the Delhi batting maestro hailed Boult’s abilities as a pacer and didn’t hold back from comparing him with Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. “I believe Boult is the best left-arm fast bowler in the world right now. People do talk a lot about Mitchell Starc as well but Trent Boult on the given day can be as lethal as anyone else in the world. He can swing the ball at 135 Km/ph.” said Gambhir who spent a season with Boult at KKR.

Having him in his armoury would certainly be a plus for Gambhir, as a majority of IPL sides after the player auction have fallen short on recruiting enough pace. Except for a few teams like the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the KKR, there aren’t big bowling names in the other teams. The Delhi Daredevils, however, have had a reputation of possessing firepower in their pace unit. They have big names in the fray like Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins alongside Boult, forming a bowling unit that can crack the hardest of batting nuts in the competition.

However, despite having enough star power at their disposal, Delhi Daredevils have never managed to finish inside the top two. Let alone lifting the title. But this season, the team looks formidable on all fronts and with Ricky Ponting and Gautam Gambhir in the dugout, they would like to go big on the season.

Delhi Daredevils Squad for IPL 2018:

Gautam Gambhir (C), Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant, Naman Ojha, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Sayan Ghosh, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Tewatia, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane.

