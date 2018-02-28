BCCI has finally given green light to DRS technology and if reports are to be believed, it will be used in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2018. The Decision Review System was initially introduced in Test cricket to review the controversial decisions made by the on-field umpires during a cricket match.

Changing its stubborn stance towards the Decision Review System (DRS), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday gave a green signal to the system for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Even after giving a nod to use the DRS technology in the international ties of India, the cricket body reserved its opinions about the system and did not permit its usage in any IPL seasons until now.

According to The Indian Express, a BCCI official confirmed that the DRS will be used in the IPL 2018 saying, “The BCCI was keen to have DRS on board since quite some time but it was only this year we felt we should go ahead with it for the IPL. We have the best of all other systems in place, so why not DRS? Anyway, we have been using it for India’s international matches for over a year and a half now.”

The Decision Review System was initially introduced in Test cricket to review the controversial decisions made by the on-field umpires during a cricket match. Interestingly, the trial of the system was done during India vs Sri Lanka Test match in 2008 and later in October 2009, it was fully enforced by International Cricket Council (ICC). In January 2011, it was first used in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has been implemented in various domestic leagues ever since.

DRS is a set of various technologies that, when opted for, helps identify the errors in an umpire’s decision while declaring a batsman out. It uses television replays, including slow motion; Hawk Eye, Snickometer and Hot Spot.

