Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab have requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reschedule their home games to be played in Mohali between May 12 and 31. The Ravichandran Ashwin led team will play Kolkata Knight Riders on May 12 followed by another game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 14th in Mohali as per the current schedule.

Indian Premier League outfit Kings XI Punjab is rearing to make an impact in the Upcoming 2018 season with a rejuvenated squad at disposal and a fresh captain to guide the lot. But their lies dark clouds over their chances of playing their home games as per the scheduled time as the Chandigarh airport is likely to remain closed for maintenance work between May 12 and 31, which will affect the games. In the wake of the development, the Punjab Cricket Academy (PCA) has requested the BCCI to reschedule two league matches of the Punjab team in IPL 2018.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that a request has been received from the PCA regarding the rescheduling of the two matches which can be affected by the shut down at the airport and that the board will look into it. “We have received a request from PCA and IPL’s governing council will surely look into it because this is a genuine problem,” BCCI’s acting president was CK Khanna was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The Kings XI Punjab plays their four home games at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali and will play their remaining three home matches in Indore: there second home for the season. They are the only team to play away home games this season. Punjab will play Kolkata Knight Riders on May 12 followed by another game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 14th at the same venue as per the decided schedule. The two matches are certain to be affected and the BCCI has been requested for the rescheduling. Kings XI will play Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mohali on May 4 and 6 respectively. If a new venue is decided, Punjab will become the only IPL team in the season to play away home games at three different venues.

The IPL governing council is keen on making Lucknow the third home venue for Punjab, as per a BCCI source as quoted by the TOI. “There could be efforts to schedule a match or two in Lucknow,” the source told TOI. Punjab will go into the upcoming IPL season with a debutant captain Ravichandran Ashwin, who will make his first IPL appearance as a skipper. The squad possesses heavy batting unit with the likes of Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul and David Miller in the ranks. The spin department also looks good with captain R Ashwin and Axar Patel making up a formidable partnership. The IPL 2018 will square off on April 8 with Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

