For the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has named Dinesh Karthik as the replacement for skipper Gautam Gambhir. In support of the decision of team management, seamer Vinay Kumar stated that he is a good leader. “He did not lead many matches for Tamil Nadu does not mean he’s not a good leader. He’s a very good leader, hopefully, he will do well. We have many seniors to help each other.” Dinesh Karthik who played an outstanding inning in the final match of Nidahas Trophy is all set to lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 11th edition.

Referring to Karthik’s 29 runs match-winning knock against Bangladesh, pacer Vinay Kumar said, “He is really a good guy. I’ve played most of my cricket with him or against him. The way he played for India in the final was amazing.” Vinay Kumar also added that from no-where he took the game and finished it. He’s a very nice guy and will definitely do well for KKR. I am looking forward, it’s all about play as a team.”

DK has performed the role of skipper for Tamil Nadu and India red team, and now he is ready to lead KKR. Karthik has played 152 matches in last 10 seasons of IPL and represented 5 teams including Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, royal challenger Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions and now he is ready to perform the duties of skipper for KKR. Dinesh Karthik has also played match-winning innings for Tamil Nadu and Indian national side.

