Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is looking forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL 11 ) 2018 season. Excited Kuldeep Yadav is aiming to knock down skipper Virat Kohli and senior player MS Dhoni. He has listed down their names in the bucket list for the IPL dismissals. Kuldeep Yadav has been an attacking option for skipper Virat Kohli and but this time his best weapon is ready to fire back. Yadav will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Kohli and Dhoni will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

“I would be lying if I said I don’t have any personal goals going into this season of the IPL. I too have a bucket list and I wish to dismiss Kohli and Dhoni. You don’t get better players of spin bowling and the IPL is the only tournament when you get to have a go at them. Sometimes I feel I am privileged that I am in the same team as them and don’t need to bowl to them on the international stage (laughs). But this year I want to dismiss them and this is the tournament that gives me that opportunity,”

Spinner has performed spectacularly with his spin partner Yazuvendra Chahal against South Africa. Both of them dismissed 15 proteas batsmen together in 5 matches and turned out as the best weapon for Team India.

