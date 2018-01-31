Kolkata Knight Riders have invested heavily in uncapped Indian youngsters which raises a bar of Uncertainty on their batting credentials. They have roped a number of Indian U-19 starlets with the likes of Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shubman Gill making it in, but have also lost several batting stalwarts in Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav. The captaincy headache after letting go Gautam Gambhir remains a big question to be answered for the KKR.

The Kolkata Knight Riders were known to be a star-studded squad with a balanced amount of Indian and overseas hot-shots, but this year things have drastically changed for one of the most glamorous teams in the Indian Premier League. After retaining two of their best players from last season: Andre Russel and Sunil Narine, KKR were expected to go smartly in the auction business and retain a set of old players. They managed to do so but failed to gets all slots ticked. The highlight of Kolkata’s IPL auction campaign was undoubtedly the absence of Gautam Gambhir, who remains the most successful captains for the team since the inception of the tournament.

Knight Riders appeared to have missed out big by letting go Gambhir and what makes it even more dismal is the fact that the team management is yet to decide on a captain. They have experience at their disposal in the likes of Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik but an inspirational figure of Gambhir’s stature will certainly be missed in the dugout. The team has also invested heavily on young Indian starlets like Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Ishank Jaggi. The bowling unit looks formidable but KKR look thin in batting. They managed to retain Chris Lynn, who will square them off to explosive starts on top but failed to recollect their old steel.

Manish Pandey, Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan have all been capitalised upon by other squads which leave KKR with fewer options in the middle order. Despite not having a specialist opener in the side since the last season, the team management including Coach Jacques Kallis appears to have sidelined the crisis. They didn’t get any solid opener to open their attack with Lynn and will rely on one of Nitish Rana or Shubman Gill to do the job for them. KKR on day one of the auction went big on their targets and managed to restore its cores set of big players by bringing in Aussie duo of Mitchell Starc and Chris Lynn for a combined amount of Rs 20 crore and Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa for Rs 7.4 and 6.4 crore respectively.

They didn’t stop the cash downpour there and brought back the spin duo of Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav. They also snapped young guns Gill, Rana and Nagarkoti. But that splurge meant KKR would go into the second day as the team with least amount left in purse and perhaps that’s where it all went wrong as KKR manage to get only 19 players by the end of the player auction 2018. The Kolkata outfit though retained their spin prowess with their former spinners back in the fray. Sunil Narine will be spearheading the spin pack with Chawla and Yadav adding the extra edge.

The fast bowling department looks good but not strong. KKR would miss Colin de Grandhomme, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Umesh Yadav who will reunite at the Royal Challengers Bangalore next season. KKR has got Starc to lead the line with Vinay Kumar, Mitchell Johnson and two other speed sensations Mavi and Nagarkoti but that doesn’t look enough to live up the hype of a world-class T20 bowling attack.

Here’s a look at how Kolkata Knight Riders did in IPL 2018 Player auction:

Strengths: Kolkata’s spin bowling can turn things around for the two-time champions. They have previously benefitted heavily from Sunil Narine’s outstanding bowling efforts and look set to reap more from him. Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav have both been an integral part of the squad for quite a few years now and to gain the coach’s trust once again will be a major boost for them.

Having a young unit of exciting pace bowlers who have excelled well in the ongoing U-19 World Cup in New Zealand can also play in their favour. Kolkata has been known to have polished some of the best pacers over the years. Kallis will be looking forward to working with the future Indian speedsters and get them on top of their game for the gruelling season.

Weakness: KKR lacks a leader. They are yet to find a replacement at the helm of affairs. Someone like Gambhir who saw phenomenal success with the side is tough to be replaced, but KKR would have to do it gracefully and trust one of their stalwarts to step up. Uthappa looks the preferable option can be the man but KKR can also play a gamble by choosing someone like Mitchell Starc or Andre Rusell to do it for the team.

Talking about the batting, it doesn’t look great with respect to how KKR have lined up previously. They have missed out on some of their senior batsmen and got some rising youngsters to carry the baton but it remains to be seen if the likes of Gill, Rana and Jaggi can do it against some of the best pacers of the world.

Smart pick: Shubaman Gill at Rs 1.8 crore can be the man to look forward to in the Kolkata team. He has been sensational for the Indian U-19 team which recently crushed Pakistan in the semi-finals to secure passage in the finals of the marquee event. Gill blasted an unbeaten 94-ball 102 top help India post 272/9 after opting to bat, to which Pakistan collapsed on 69 runs. The young gun has been incredibly consistent for the national te4am and has the ability to accelerate an innings from any point. Gill would have to shoulder the middle-0rder responsibility for KKR and his purple patch if continues will be a great deal for the team.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (retained 12.5 crore), Andre Russell (retained 8.5), Mitchell Starc (9.4 c), Chris Lynn (9.6 c), Dinesh Karthik (7.4 c), Robin Uthappa (6.4 c), Piyush Chawla (4.2 c), Kuldeep Yadav (5.8 c), Shubman Gill (1.8 c), Ishank Jaggi (20 Lakh), Kamlesh Nagarkotti (3.2 c), Nitish Rana (3.4 c), Vinay Kumar (1 Cr), Apoorv Wankhade (20L), Rinku Singh (80 L), Shivam Mavi (3 Cr), Mitchell Johnson (2 Cr), Javon Searles (30 L), Cameron Delport (30 L)