Mumbai Indians have roped in New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan as the replacement of Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season. Behrendorff has been suffering from a back injury and has been ruled out of the IPL 2018, the IPL Technical Committee approved the replacement.

As the Indian Premier League nears close to the squaring off of a dashing 11th season, the eight franchises are ensuring all things are in place by roping in the players they feel would help them build a formidable squad ahead of a gruelling tournament. Mumbai Indians after roping in former player Lasith Maling as their bowling mentor, have relied on another former bowler Mitchell McClenaghan to replace injured Jason Behrendorff. The Australian pacer has been suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of the IPL 2018.

McClenaghan was one of the best bowlers for Mumbai Indians last season, he picked up 19 wickets in 14 games to help the team reach finals where the swept away victory from the clutches of Pune Super Giants and lifted the title for a record 3rd time. The Kiwi southpaw has been brought back to replace Behrendorff who was rearing to play his first ever IPL but ended up being sidelined for the season. Mumbai Indian using the left balance in their purse have brought McClenaghan for Rs 1 crore. The IPL Technical Committee has approved the replacement.

“Mr Behrendorff is suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2018. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP). The Mumbai Indians subsequently picked New Zealand’s Mitchell McClenaghan at his base price of INR 1 Cr,” said an IPL press release about the player signing.

The New Zealand fast bowler went unsold in the IPL 2018 player auction and was not shown interest in by his old franchise Mumbai Indians. But now the Mumbai outfit have played their card and got him back for the plethora of experience he brings to the squad. In 40 games long IPL career, McClenaghan has scalped 54 wickets. He will be joining Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman to lead the pace attack for the Mumbai Indian who will begin their IPL 2018 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 7.

