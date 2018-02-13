Rajasthan Royals have roped in legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne as their bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warne captained Royals to IPL glory in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008 and is excited to head back to India in a coveted role.

Rajasthan Royals are on a roll to make sure they don’t miss out on any aspect as they return back to business in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have now roped in former captain and Australian legend Shane Warne as their bowling mentor. The veteran spinner will be returning back to the biggest T20 league in the world to help his side reassert their dominance in the competition. Under his captaincy, the Royals had claimed their first trophy in the inaugural edition of the IPL beating the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

Warne after hanging his boots took up commentary and is regarded as one of the best in the trade; he remains one of the keen analysers of the game and expressed his excitement on heading back to India with his former franchise. At a time when all the franchises are going big on roping in the best of the coaches for their dug-outs, Warne certainly brings a plethora of experience to the Royals. Recently the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Daredevils had announced the appointments of Lasith Malinga and James Hopes respectively. Expressing his excitement on joining the Rajasthan Royals as their bowling mentor, Shane Warne tweeted: “Very excited to be joining the @rajasthanroyals in this years #IPL as team mentor !

He also posted a video message on Instagram with a message for all the Rajasthan Royals fans:

“I am very happy and excited to be back with the Rajasthan Royals who I believe hold a very special place in my cricketing journey. I am overwhelmed by the love and affection showered on me by the franchise and fans of Rajasthan Royals. We have a strong, young and energetic bunch of boys and I am looking forward to work with them,” said Warne on the prospect of coming back with Rajasthan Royals.

It is certainly going be to be a battle between the elite groups of coaches in the upcoming IPL. With the likes of Tom Moody, Mahela Jayawardene, Lasith Malinga, Stephen Fleming and Daniel Vettori in the fray putting their minds behind their respective teams.

“We welcome back Shane Warne as Rajasthan Royals mentor. He is a legend of the game and what he has achieved in Rajasthan Royals is unmatchable,” said co-owner Manoj Badale when asked about offering Warne the role. While playing for the Rajasthan Royals, the ace Australian spinner was largely responsible for promoting young talent. He took 57 wickets in 55 games before calling it quits.

Rajasthan Royals broke the monotony in the recently concluded Indian Premier League player auction and brought the top two most expensive players: Jaydev Unadkat (11.5 crore) and Ben Stokes (12.5 crore). They have managed to collect a balanced squad at their disposal and will be aiming to make their return a historic one. Steve Smith has also been retained by the Royals and will be leading the side alongside some of his former Rising Pune Super Giants teammates Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi and Jaydev Unadkat.