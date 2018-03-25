Indian Premier League outfit Rajasthan Royals are likely to replace Steve Smith as the captain of the team after his confessions of being involved in a ball-tampering incident against South Africa. Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane is expected to be appointed as the captain after Smith. The Australian captain stepped down from captaincy along with David Warner after admitting that they planned and deliberately attempted to temper ball's condition to gain an advantage in the ongoing third Test match against South Africa.

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who has been one of the most successful players for the Rajasthan outfit across seasons, is likely to replace Smith as the captain of the team in IPL 2018. Rajasthan Royals as per a Republic report will soon release an official statement confirming the same. Smith and Australian opener Bancroft in a sensational press conference after the end of third day’s play at Newlands openly admitted having planned ball tampering to gain an advantage in the match where South Africa were cruising in control. Bancroft clarified that he had the agreement of the leadership for his controversial actions and that he has been charged by the match officials for breaking ICC’s code of conduct.

After receiving a huge backlash from the cricket fraternity and the Australian government, Cricket Australia confirmed that Steve Smith and David Warner had agreed to step down as captain and the vice-captain of the national side with Tim Paine getting the responsibility to lead the team temporarily.

“Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match. This Test needs to proceed, and in the interim, we will continue to investigate this matter.

“Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion, these standards have not been met. All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated,” CA chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement.

After TV footages of Cameron Bancroft attempting to rub a piece of sticky yellow tape on the surface of the red ball went viral following a video of him desperately trying to hide the tape inside his pants, the cricket world knew that the Aussies were up to something fishy. The reputation of Australia and skipper Steve Smith was left in tatter when Bancroft revealed how he used the sticky to collect granules from the ground and rub it on the ball’s surface to gain some advantage in the ‘important’ match. “We just had discussions with the match officials. I’ve been charged with attempting to change the condition of the ball,” said Bancroft admitting that the match officials have charged him for ball tampering.

“The leadership group knew about it. We spoke about it at lunch. I am not proud of what’s happened. It’s not within the spirit of the game. My integrity, the team’s integrity and the leadership group’s integrity has come into question. It won’t happen again.

“It was the leadership group’s idea. Poor choice and we deeply regret our actions. The coaches weren’t involved. It was purely the leadership group who came up with this. This is the first time it has happened under my leadership.

“We saw this game as such as an important game. We’ve seen the ball reversing through this series and this ball didn’t seem like it was going to go. It’s such poor actions. Deeply regrettable and won’t happen again. I can promise you. I can promise you this is the first time it has happened. I am embarrassed. I know the boys in the shed are embarrassed as well. Being the leader, I am incredibly sorry. If we weren’t caught, I would still regret it,” Smith told the media.

The incident has not only harmed the spirit of cricket but has also raised serious doubts about Australia’s leadership and think tank. Considering that it was not the first time, Smith had been involved in an on-field controversy, his stepping down was natural. Rajasthan Royals might be regretting his chilling revelations but the IPL franchise has rightfully decided to snatch rights of leadership from Steve Smith. Following his stepping down, when Tim Paine led Australia into the fourth day of the third Test against South Africa in Newlands, the Aussies were welcomed with loud boos.

“I am disappointed in Steve Smith as captain to take that decision to go out and try to do this,” who was seemingly displeased with Smith and Bancroft’s action on the pitch. “It was pre-meditated and they’ve been caught. They have been shown to cheat,” said former South African all-rounder Shaun Pollock bashing Australia for their misdeed.

