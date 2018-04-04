Virat Kohli is confident about Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s chances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The RCB captain said he is hungrier than ever to win the maiden title for his franchise with a strengthened bowling unit in his armoury. RCB in the IPL 2018 auctions roped in a formidable bowling unit which Virat expects will make them a genuine title contender.

Virat Kohli has been one of the most loyal cricketers to have played in the Indian Premier League. Loyal is the right out to describe his ten years stay with Royal Challengers Bangalore for whom he has played religiously in the hope of winning his maiden IPL title. As a new-look RCB side enters the 2018 edition of the cash-rich league, Kohli is motivated more than ever to turn things around for his beloved side which will be looking at him once again for inspiration as the season progresses. Kohli who is currently sweating it out with his RCB teammates in Bengaluru ahead of a gruelling season said his hunger for maiden IPL glory has only increased with time.

The Royal Challengers have been in the finals thrice with Kohli at the helm of affairs but never have they been able to lift the coveted trophy. The last season particularly was one to forget for Kohli as he saw his team finish at the bottom of the table but that might not be the case this time around with RCB having invested wisely in both the batting and the bowling department. Above all captain Kohli says more than the fans, he wants to win the cup. “More than the fans I want to win the cup. I have been with Bangalore for last 10 years and we haven’t crossed the final hurdle three times. I can assure you, my commitment is going to be 120 percent to try and achieve the goal this time,” said Kohli after a training session in Bengaluru.

RCB has always been known for the glamour surrounding their batting, the team over the years has seen some of the most aggressive T20 batsmen play for them. The likes of AB de Villiers, Kohli, Gayle, Boucher and KL Rahul have terrorised bowlers in RCB colours. While they are likely to miss a number of their top run-getters from last season, Virat feels the recently concluded IPL auctions have helped the franchise strike a balance between the batting and the bowling which had been missing largely in the past few seasons.

“The batting has been a strong point for RCB over the years, but I think the strengthening of bowling department has been a massive boost for us from this auction. I am very optimistic about our chances heading into this IPL,” said the RCB captain. While Nathan Coulter-nile’s injury which ruled him out of the tournament came as a big setback for the Kohli led side, they would still be hoping to see good things from experienced Indian pacer Umesh Yadav who will be thoroughly supported by English all-rounder Chris Woakes and Indian youngsters Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj along with Kiwi veteran Tim Southee.

On the batting front, RCB retained their three core batsmen in Virat, AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan, they might have let go off Gale which may or may not be a good deal but roped in Brendon McCullum and Quinton De Kock who can be lethal on their day. KL Rahul’s absence meanwhile would be covered up by Parthiv Patel or Manan Vohra both of whom bring a plethora of IPL experience with them.

RCB complete squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi

