Indian Premier League outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore have picked New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson to replace injured Australian pacer Nathan Coulter Nile. The massive blow comes days before the start of the IPL 2018 season, Coulter Nile was Kolkata Knight Riders' one of the best bowlers in the last IPL finishing the tournament with 15 wickets in eight games. Meanwhile, Corey Anderson has not been in best of his form recently.

Ahead of the start of another exciting season of the fiercely competitive Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore have received a big blow with Australian pacer Nathan Coulter Nile being ruled out of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich tournament. New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson will replace the injured pacer in the RCB squad, confirmed the IPL Technical Committee on Saturday. Coulter Nile was one of the top picks for RCB this season and was touted to lead their pace attack after they lost another Australian Mitchell Starc to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Coulter Nile played an instrumental role in KKR’s semi-final finish in the last edition of the IPL where he took 15 wickets in eight games at an average close to 15. The Aussie speedster was picked by RCB in the players auction but has now been ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury and has been prescribed ‘rest’. After Coulter Nile’s sidelining, the Royal Challengers were offered a replacement from the pool of registered and available players. The Daniel Vettori coached outfit chose to pick the Kiwi all-rounder at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

RCB confirmed the replacement through a press release, “Nathan Coulter-Nile is still recovering from a sustained injury and has been prescribed ample rest. He is a player of tremendous talent and owing to his treatment however, he won’t be able to play during IPL season 11. His absence will be felt greatly both in the team and on the ground. Team RCB wishes Nathan a heartfelt speedy recovery and an early come back,” RCB coach Daniel Vettori was quoted as saying.

“Replacing him in the squad is the explosive Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson. Corey plays a bold game and has incredible potential. We all welcome him to the RCB squad,” further stated the press release. Corey Anderson who has previously played for the Delhi Daredevils and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL has not been in best of touches recently and has been sluggish with both the bat and the ball. In his last 14 ODI matches, Anderson has collected 191 runs at an average of shambolic 13.64 while picking 10 wickets.

However, his IPL career record has been decent with 521 runs in 27 games at an average close to 28 and 8 wickets to his name. The Kiwi all-rounder will be a solid option for RCB and provide them balance in the middle. He can also come handy with the ball for skipper Virat Kohli and win him games with his all-round exploits.

