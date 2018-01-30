The Chennai Super Kings have retained their core group of players forming a balanced squad with the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina returning back in yellow. They have largely put their trust on experience over youth and have maintained a strong spin unit. But the pace attack looks hapless with Mark Wood, Mitchell Santner and Lungi Ngdi only bright prospects.

Chennai Super Kings had been one of the most consistent sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before being suspended, now as they return back to business it will be interesting to see whether the MS Dhoni-led side can once again pull off the same magic. They went for experience over youth in the recently concluded IPL player auction and retained their core set of players to rebuild a squad which looks formidable on all fronts except fast bowling. CSK squared off their 2018 campaign with a bang in the retention event by saving the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. They came into the auction as a more balanced side and had lesser gaps to fulfil then other teams.

Chennai had a captain, a strong top order batsman in Mr T20 Suresh Raina and a top Indian all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja. They further strengthened their middle order by roping in some more impressive all-rounders in Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma. Coach Stephen Fleming came with a plan in mind when he sat in the auction on the second day, the pace department which looked largely empty was the target but despite saving significant money, Chennai failed to collect a bowling unit that could terrorise batting attacks in the shorter format. Death over specialist Mark Wood and South African prodigy Lungi Ngidi were two shrewd buys at the end which could potentially carry CSK’s pace baton but they would come at sacrifices of two important batting slots.

Talking about the team’s composure, Chennai Super Kings certainly looks bright when it comes to proven mettle in the side but the factor can also play against them in the gruelling summer season. As many as 9 potential first-team players in the squad are aged 30 and above. Since the inaugural edition of the IPL, Chennai has been a team known for elite fielding and athleticism, but this time around things might not remain same. However, as you would expect, Fleming has opted for a strong spin attack consisting the likes of veteran Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma and Imran Tahir. Despite missing out on Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhoni would have enough options in that particular department.

A major headache for the captain would be to widely choose his four overseas players in the eleven. Murali Vijay will be a confirmed opener and can pair up with either of Shane Watson or Faf du Plessis. Whereas Bravo will be a sure shot edition unless an unfortunate injury scare. In the bowling department, it will be a tough choice to make while picking between Mark Wood, Ngidi and Mitchell Santner who can all prove effective on their day. Meanwhile, it will be also imperative to see if Dhoni sacrifices a pace slot to play his favourite Imran Tahir. Here’s how CSK’s squad looks like for the upcoming season:

Strengths: Chennai have maintained their core and have opted for a mix of talent which can play in their favour. They have roped in some of the best all-rounders in the setup and who can prove to be match-winners considering their T20 pedigree. The likes of Bravo, Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja and Harbhajan are all veterans of the shorter format. They have maintained a hefty spin unit which will prove to be daunting on the turning Chennai track and as always MS Dhoni would be utilising his spin weapons to the fullest. Harbhajan will replace Ashwin in the pecking order and will also be in charge of the attack containing the likes of Tahir, Jadeja and Karn Sharma.

Apart from having a strong spin attack, Chennai’s batting has always been their strength. It’s no different this time around as they have a solid middle order with Raina, Dhoni, Bravo, Jadhav and Rayudu.

Weakness: Chennai Super Kings managed to get Mark Wood and Ngidi towards the end of the auction but still lack a genuine T20 pacer. Their Indian fast bowling pack doesn’t look great either with Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur as the only trusted names. Fleming perhaps could have utilised the saved Rs 6 crore in buying some world-class pacers to support the bowling attack.

Smart pick: Lungi Ngidi at Rs 50 lakh is a steal for the Chennai Super Kings. They have always gone with one such bowler in every edition, who has been a relatively new prospect but has delivered. Ben Hilfenhaus, Doug Bollinger were sparkling under Dhoni in their respective stints in the IPL. Ngidi rose to prominence in the recently concluded India South Africa series where he collected 6 wickets in the second innings of the second Test match. He also got his dream wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and impressed heavily with his pace and line. He would definitely be the most exciting project for Fleming and would be spearheading the Chennai pace attack if trusted.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo. Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Lungisani Ngidi, Asif K M, N Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi