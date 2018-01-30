Virat Kohli will once again be spearheading the Royal Challengers Bangalore who look ever more hungry as they enter a new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which they have failed to win in the last ten years. The Challengers have been sluggish in both the batting and the bowling department in the last few seasons and they have strongly focused on all the gaps with some good buys in the recently concluded IPL player auction. Except for a fiery top order, RCB never have had a batting line up they could boast of. In fact, there were times when Virat and KL Rahul had single-handedly driven the ship for the Bengaluru outfit. But now they would go into the season much more content with the likes of Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Cock, Moeen Ali and Manan Vohra in their batting attack.

Despite letting go off explosive opener Chis Gayle, RCB would be relishing the idea of letting McCullum don the job for them. They have also roped in two southpaw wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel and Quinton de Cock who can both open with McCullum. Unlike the previous editions, RCB has roped in a decent amount of Indian and foreign all-rounders to further strengthen their middle order. Their most expensive buy in the auction, English all-rounder Chris Woakes along with Colin de Grandhomme and Pawan Negi will give them a lot of options in the middle.

The top order has always been RCB’s strength and the fact will continue to remain with Virat, De Villiers, McCullum, de Kock, Vohra/Mandeep Singh and Sarfaraz Khan forming a dashing unit. KL Rahul’s absence will be nullified by the likes of Sarfaraz and Vohra who would like to grab the opportunity of playing under the Indian captain with both hands and prove their contention for a team India cal. Apart from possessing a brilliant batting order, RCB has worked keenly on getting some of the best bowlers who are likely to fill the void of Mitchell Starc. The franchise has never had a great fast bowling unit with a series of low key performers in R Vinay Kumar, Zaheer Khan, Varun Aaron and Harshal Patel. They have now got Nathan Coulter-Nile to lead the line with Chris Woakes and Indian paceman Umesh Yadav. Kiwi pacer Tim Southee will also be a quality addition to the squad and can be handy with his experience. Seamers Kulwant Khejroliya and Navdeep Saini, who both impressed in the domestic season, complete a formidable pace unit.

Talking about the spin department, coach Daniel Vettori being a master of the trade himself has invested wisely on Indian spinners so he can have a lesser headache when choosing his playing XI which has a limit of fielding only four overseas players. Yazuvendra Chahal, who was retained by the team for a whopping Rs 6 crore would be leading the spin attack with two young all-round prospects Pawan Negi and Washington Sundar, who have both impressed in their previous stints with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giants.

Here’s how RCB’s squad looks like for the upcoming season:

Strengths: Royal Challengers Bangalore would be happy with what they have got in their pace department. A team which has always had issues in the past for not having top class pacers have managed to do some good work in that area. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme along with Chris Woakes give them a lot of options. Unlike previous seasons they have also got some great domestic all-rounders and spinners in Washington Sundar and Pawan Negi who will provide them with more depth.

Weakness: RCB has failed to retain its core. They have only five players from their previous squad: Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yazuvendra Chahal and Sarfaraz Khan which might play against them. Virat will have to pull this lot together and form a modest unit up for the battle. It will be the most crucial factor whether RCB gels well and the squad is up and running from the beginning. The team has faced the wrath of star players not being in top form earlier and can once again be cribbing over the bad run.

Smart pick: Aussie pacer Nathan Coulter Nile at Rs 2.2 crore was certainly a steal for RCB. An experienced IPL old horse, he has picked 36 wickets in 26 games that he has played in the competition and was a phenomenon behind Kolkata’s impressive run in the 2015 season. He has twice finished the competition with 15 wickets to his name when he has played long. Keeping the injury issues aside, there aren’t many names who can match the stature and skills of the Australian. He is accurate with his pace and line and has over the years also perfected his creativity with variations. He scalped 15 wickets in just 8 games at an average close to 15 and a moderate economy of 8.04 for the Kolkata Knight Riders last season. Getting him for Rs 2.2 crore at times when the likes of Jayden Unadkat went for a massive Rs 11.5 crore, Coulter Nile would be an asset for Vettori at a decent price.