Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has picked Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders as the two best sides in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2018. The two teams will be led respectively by two Indian wicket-keeper batsmen MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. Badrinath also said that Ravichandran Ashwin can utilise the tournament as a platform to cement his contention in the Indian team in the limited overs format.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be returning back in original yellow with the Chennai Super Kings to lead his former side in the upcoming Indian Premier League. The two-time champions will go into the tournament as one of the favourites, feels veteran batsman Subramaniam Badrinath who picked his former IPL franchise along with the Kolkata Knight Riders as his two best picks in the 11th edition of the cash-rich tournament. Badrinath who will be donning the role of a panel analyst and commentator in the IPL 2018, said CSK and KKR were the best franchises and he can vouch for that.

Chennai Super Kings retained their core set of players in the IPL auction and have managed to formulate a formidable squad consisting massive amount of IPL experience. Their pace attack might be thin, but the two-time champions have ensured they have enough firepower in their batting line-up with the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis and Murali Vijay in their armoury. They have also got a decent all-round pack by roping in the likes of Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja. They also have a brilliant spin trio in Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma and Imran Tahir.

Chennai Super Kings will be returning back into the IPL after a gap of two years, the team was suspended along with Rajasthan Royals for alleged spot-fixing. While some may argue, it will be difficult for Dhoni to get his side up and running after the gap of two years, Badrinath believes the team won’t face many problems. “KKR and CSK are probably the best franchises, as far as teams go, I can vouch for that. Only time can tell what will happen to go into the tournament,” said the former CSK star.

“Coming back after two years won’t be easy. But CSK have players who have been with the past. It would not be a new team altogether even though they are coming back after a break. In Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, the core group is the same. They will be able to gel,” he added. The Chennai Super Kings before the start of the season received a major setback with New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner getting ruled out of the tournament, the IPL franchise are yet to announce a replacement for the southpaw.

Badrinath also gave his opinion on the comparisons between Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni after the latter’s splendid performance with the bat in the Nidahas Trophy finals. The Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batsman slapped a six of the last ball to earn India a victory in the nail-biting encounter. Hailing Karthik’s batting prowess his former Tamil Nadu teammate Badrinath reckoned that it will be a great momentum for him to carry into the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders but played down his comparisons with Dhoni.

“Dhoni is a brand on his own. He’s the best wicketkeeper. I don’t think you can ever compare Dhoni and Karthik. It’s not fair. MS is a special cricketer, he’s a legend. But the innings will definitely help Karthik. He will carry that confidence. He’s been playing well for last couple of years. It’s about how he manages the team,” said Subramaniam Badrinath. “Bulk of the batting in the middle order will depend on Karthik, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell. These three have to take the bulk of the load,” he added.

Talking about Ravichandran Ashwin who will be taking charge of the Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming edition of the IPL, Badrinath stated that the ace off-spinner has a great chance of reviving his career through IPL and can find himself back in contention in the Indian T20 side with good performances for Punjab. The Tamil Nadu spinner was picked by Kings XI for Rs 7.5 crore in the IPL auction and was appointed as the captain of the team with the backing of mentor Virender Sehwag. Punjab in search of their maiden IPL triumph have managed to put up a strong unit, their major strength lies in their batting which is powered by the likes of Aaron Finch, David Miller, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Yuvraj Singh.

Ashwin will have a daunting task at hand of leading the team with such big names and will look to turn things around for them in the upcoming IPL. “I’ve played a lot of cricket with him. I know him as a person, as a friend. He’ll be looking to do something, he will be looking at this as a challenge. I think captaincy will give him that edge, a motivation to do something extra. You never know maybe he can lead Kings XI to a title, with an extraordinary season and his name will start coming up in the limited overs cricket,” said Badrinath who gave Ashwin his Tamil Nadu debut under his captaincy. Ashiwn has not played in the shortest format of the game for quite a while but his IPL experience make him a useful resource for the Punjab outfit with 100 wickets in 111 IPL games at an economy of 6.55 under his belt.

