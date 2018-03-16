West Indies cricket sensation and bowling backbone for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) spinner Sunil Narine‘s bowling action is under doubts and has been reported by Pakistan Super League officials to the Cricket West Indies. However, Sunil Narine will continue to play in Pakistan Super League T20 domestic cricket tournament but if he would found guilty in the enquiry, then he might be facing the ban for some matches and will not play in the Indian Premier League 2018.

West Indies cricket sensation and bowling backbone for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) spinner Sunil Narine‘s bowling action is under doubts and has been reported by Pakistan Super League officials to the Cricket West Indies. In ongoing domestic Pakistan’s Super League (PSL) Narine represents Lahore Qalanders and was placed on the warning list as his bowling action was suspected as illegal during a match against Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah. Match officials have reported the matter to Cricket West Indies which will do the further enquiry.

However, Sunil Narine will continue to play in Pakistan Super League T20 domestic cricket tournament but if he would found guilty in the enquiry, then he might be facing the ban for some matches and will not play in the Indian Premier League 2018. If this happens then it will be a big setback for KKR team and fans. As Sunil Narine and Andree Russel are the only 2 West Indian players retained by Kolkata.

The statement released by Pakistan Cricket Board reads, “Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during Wednesday’s PSL T20 game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah.” The statement also added that Narine’s bowling action video recordings have been sent to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and have to pass an enquiry conducted by CWI for his suspected bowling action. Spin sensation Sunil Narine holds many records against his name and one of the finest bowlers in the world, who has played 65 ODI and 48 T20i matches.

